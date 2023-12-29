Readers,

My goodness, there are so many newcomers! Welcome!

As we wrap up 2023, I thought it might be nice to review some highlights from this year. I also invite those of you who’ve been around a while to weigh in:

What have been some of your favorite pieces published here? And/or, what are your favorite recurring features? The Questionnaires ? The Essays ? Link Roundups ? “ Bloggy Things ” like Open Threads, where you all get to respond, in the comments? (Like this one right here!) Tell me…

Highlights…

Some of you arrived here thanks to this interview by

in Canada’s

this week, the latest big thrill:

National Post

Others of you are still coming here by way of another thrilling development: “The Puzzling Gap Between How Old You Are and How Old You Think You Are,” an article by Jennifer Senior in the April, 2023 issue of The Atlantic, in which the author quoted me and linked to the archive of Oldster Magazine Questionnaires.

However you got here, whether you just arrived or have been here for some time, I’m happy to have you. A wonderfully supportive community has sprung up around Oldster, and it is a most heartening development in these dark times.

This year has been filled with all kinds of excitement. This essay by

received notable mention in

, edited by Vivan Gornick:

This essay by

was nominated for a

by an editor there:

This essay by

was featured in

’s

newsletter:

For the third year in a row, the magazine was chosen as a Featured Publication on Substack.

This year saw the launch of Notes On Another New Life, a series by

,

, a collaboration with

, and an interview series with performers like

conducted by former music industry executive and

Radio host Cliff Chenfeld (who also hips us to new music once a month by spotlighting selections from his

fy).

In the coming year, there’ll be a collaboration with

’s

, and a new occasional column by bestselling crime novelist and essayist

, who published this wonderful essay here:

We’ve had so many great Oldster Magazine Questionnaires™ this year, by people old…

…and young…

and in between….

(Remember: Everyone who is alive and aging is considered an “Oldster.”)

I love the mix of notable and lesser-known voices in this magazine. In a recent post I shared a list of some of Oldster’s better-known contributors, with links to their contributions under their names. Since so many of you recently came on board, I’ll share that list again here, with some additions:

Elizabeth Gilbert, Neko Case, Hilma Wolitzer, Cheryl Strayed, Lucy Sante, Abigail Thomas, Joy Castro, Michael Imperioli, Deesha Philyaw, Laurie Stone, Celeste Lecesne, Elissa Altman, Jerry Saltz, Melanie Mayron, Catherine Texier, Kimberly Harrington, Beverly Donofrio, Michael Musto, Marie Myung-Ok Lee, Stacy London, Kim France, Jennifer Romolini, Dante Stewart, Laura Lippman, A.J. Daulerio, Dani Shapiro, Michael Maren, Chloe Caldwell, Mari Naomi, Meredith Maran, Maggie Smith, Carolita Johnson, Ann Friedman, Dionne Ford, Martha Frankel, Mary Pipher, Michael A. Gonzales, Michelle Dowd, Elizabeth Crane…

Every now and then I’ve shared bits of my own story, which I’ll continue to do:

In the next year, I hope to grow Oldster Magazine in some new directions—more audio and video, some interviews with celebrated musicians and artists, in addition to more authors. A print anthology, although that’s still in the proposal stage, so it will be a while. I’m excited about all the possibilities.

Clockwise from top left: Beverly Donofrio, 72; Roberta McDonald, 55; Andy Romanoff, 81; Sue Repko, 60, Judy Bolton-Fasman, 62; Jacinta Bunnell, 51; Susan Weis-Bohlen, 60; Sari Botton, 57. Order a shirt….

It’s been an incredible year, and I have all of you to thank. I couldn’t do this without your support. Thank you for being here, for reading, for commenting, for sharing the pieces, buying gift subscriptions for family and friends. I’m so grateful. 🙏 🙏 🙏

Thank you, too, to all the incredible contributors and collaborators!

And I’m excited for 2024. As my pen pal Frank Sinatra sang, the best is yet to come…

Okay, one more time:

-Sari