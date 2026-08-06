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Letter from the Editor #39
Oldster's 5th birthday party at Sid Gold's September 10th; A chat with "Hello, Mortal" founder Maura McInerny-Rowley about their new end-of-life…
  Sari Botton
This is 63: Laura Dickerman Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
"I suppose it’s too late to be my generation’s slayer? I am looking forward to my caftan era."
  Sari Botton
Older and Slower, but Smarter and Stronger
In his 60s, Tony Fletcher may be losing speed as a runner, but he’s making up for it by running better—and sticking with it to age well.
  Oldster Magazine and Tony Fletcher
Draw Me Like One of Your French Girls
The oldest participant in a life drawing group, Alysia Abbott takes a turn modeling for younger group members.
  Oldster Magazine and Alysia Abbott

July 2026

The Every-Other-Friday(ish) Link Roundup
Some Oldster-adjacent brain candy to occupy you this weekend, and maybe even beyond...
  Sari Botton
Letter from the Editor #38
Meet my mom, on her 86th birthday...
  Sari Botton
This is 64: Design Maven and More Debbie Millman Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
"I expected aging to feel like a gradual retreat from relevance, desire and possibility because that's the story our culture tells. Instead this has…
  Sari Botton
The Art of Aging in Community
"We’re not all best friends here, but inherent in the cohousing model is an overall desire to seek the health of the group."
  Oldster Magazine and Kate Madden Yee
The Six Big Questions of Married Life
The 'Altared State' requires careful preparation, and inquiry. Step one is this quiz, prepared by a wizened, and wised-up, guy who has been married…
  Oldster Magazine and Peter Moore
The Every-Other-Friday(ish) Link Roundup
Some Oldster-adjacent brain candy to occupy you this weekend, and maybe even beyond...
  Sari Botton
Letter from the Editor #37
"Yesteryear," my PBS period comfort watches, and the problem with nostalgia for "the good old days"...
  Sari Botton
This is 64: Multi-Hyphenate Stephanie Weaver Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire
"I think the mental vitality one has as a 60+ person can be amazing, and the creative bursts sometimes surprise me."
  Sari Botton
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