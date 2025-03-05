The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire Live with Jane Pratt

Readers,

In case you missed it, at 3pm today on Substack Live I had the pleasure and honor of interviewing magazine icon

—founder of

,

,

(

which I wrote for!), and now,

here on Substack.

Back issues of Sassy and Jane Magazines

Back in December, 2024, I was so thrilled when Jane took The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire:

In our chat today we went a little deeper on some of her responses. She talked about her “party trick” of guessing people’s “emotional age” (and she guessed mine), and also shared a perspective-shifting trick she’s learned. We went on to talk about what it was like for her to enter her 60s—and she helped me feel a little less freaked out about my turning 60 (something I’ve begun writing about at Oldster), which will happen next October.

Plus we talked about what being part of “Generation Jones” means to her. I mentioned “The Whole Hog,” an open thread I published a while ago, inspired by

musing, “Where do you sit on the animal of a life?”

It was a really fun conversation, and I hope you’ll watch it. Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning in!

Join me for my next live video in the app in two weeks, when I’ll interview

’s A.J. Daulerio, asking him the six questions I’ve added to the Oldster Questionnaire since he took it two years ago.

Thanks for watching!

-Sari