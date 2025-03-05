Playback speed
The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire Live with Jane Pratt

A recording from Sari Botton's live video
Sari Botton
and
Jane Pratt
Mar 05, 2025
Readers,

In case you missed it, at 3pm today on Substack Live I had the pleasure and honor of interviewing magazine icon

Jane Pratt
—founder of Sassy Magazine, Jane Magazine, xoJane (which I wrote for!), and now,
Another Jane Pratt Thing
here on Substack.

Back issues of Sassy and Jane Magazines

Back in December, 2024, I was so thrilled when Jane took The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire:

In our chat today we went a little deeper on some of her responses. She talked about her “party trick” of guessing people’s “emotional age” (and she guessed mine), and also shared a perspective-shifting trick she’s learned. We went on to talk about what it was like for her to enter her 60s—and she helped me feel a little less freaked out about my turning 60 (something I’ve begun writing about at Oldster), which will happen next October.

Plus we talked about what being part of “Generation Jones” means to her. I mentioned “The Whole Hog,” an open thread I published a while ago, inspired by

Laurie Stone
musing, “Where do you sit on the animal of a life?”

It was a really fun conversation, and I hope you’ll watch it. Thank you

Elissa Altman
,
Georgina Langdale
,
Kelly McMasters
,
Cornelia Maude Spelman
,
Abbey Algiers
, and many others for tuning in!

Join me for my next live video in the app in two weeks, when I’ll interview

The Small Bow
’s A.J. Daulerio, asking him the six questions I’ve added to the Oldster Questionnaire since he took it two years ago.

Thanks for watching!

-Sari

