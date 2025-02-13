The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire Live with Ricki Lake

Readers,

In case you missed it, at 3pm today I had the pleasure and honor of interviewing the one and only

on Substack Live.

Maybe you know her from her role as Tracy Turnblad in John Waters’ 1988 comedy/romance/musical Hairspray. Maybe you know her from her popular talk show, which ran from 1993 to 2004, and again from 2012 to 2013. Maybe you know her from The Business of Being Born, the eye-opening 2008 documentary she made about childbirth—pointing to some of the reasons behind a high incidence of Caesarian sections, and sharing information about alternative options, like her own water birth, at home, through which she delivered one of her sons.

If you watch the video of our interview, you’ll meet the Ricki Lake of now—56, healing from the tragic loss of her Malibu home in the recent Los Angeles fires, taking stock of all she’s done and overcome, and everywhere she’s been, as she prepares to take her next steps forward in what has already been a remarkable life.

For our interview, using the The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, I quizzed Ricki about her perspective on being her age. She provided the most candid, inspiring answers. Before long, I’ll transcribe the interview, and share a text version with you all. (It will look like a regular degular Oldster Magazine Questionnaire…except that it will be by Gen X icon Ricki Lake!!!)

