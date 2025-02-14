Readers,

Happy Valentine’s Day, from me to you! As a Libra with a capital L, I’m a little bit in love with love and always have been, so I get a little excited for this holiday.

I didn’t so much in the years I was unhappily single—or when I was young, and rakish boyfriends couldn’t be bothered to even pick up a card, scoffing that this was “only a Hallmark holiday,” which I guess it is. I’m still a sucker for it.

These days I’m happily married for 20 years (

and I celebrated our anniversary a little over a week ago). We’ve got a good thing that’s mostly easy, and I attribute that to a combination of luck, and actively tending the fire, with intention.

It helps that we are very compatible. Sure, we have our disagreements. But we’ve mostly learned which ones are worth arguing over, and which are best let go.

Before meeting in 2003, we both learned a lot from bad relationships—or at least ones that weren’t built to go the distance. We both say that if we’d met even three weeks sooner, we wouldn’t have been quite ready for each other. (It’s funny—we tell people we met “later in life,” but I was 38 and he was 41, and from where we stand now, at 59 and 62, that doesn’t really feel like “later” at all.)

We met through a dating site, Nerve Personals, which was considered the “edgy,” cool one in those days. My profile tagline was: “Give. Receive. Repeat.” It was wisdom I’d gleaned in therapy with a great shrink in the city—the notion that relationships work best when there’s a steady back-and-forth of giving and getting, on both partners’ parts. That no one partner deserves more or less of anything—attention, support, affection, etc. Both people’s needs matter equally.

Back then I was taking my newfound wisdom for a spin on the World Wide Web without really knowing whether it held up, but over time, I’ve found it works. In my mind now it seems to be the secret to lasting love. Or a sectret. Well, once you’ve first found someone who agrees with that, and who’s as good at giving as they are at receiving. And, of course, who makes your heart flutter.

I’m curious what you all believe is the secret to lasting love. Although I know that long-term relationships (and even short-term ones) aren’t for everyone. See

’s “The Secret Lovers of Single Life,” from June:

But for those who are interested in relationships, in the comments please tell us:

How old are you? What, in your experience, has proven to be the secret to lasting love? (You can list more than one.) How did you learn this? How old were you? From whom did you learn it? Was it taught to you, or did you figure it out on your own? What have you discovered doesn’t work? How did you learn that?

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading and for chiming in, those of you who choose to. 🙏💝 A happy Valentine’s Day to all who celebrate. Have a great weekend!

- Sari

PS Did you catch my interview with

, conducted over Substack Live, yesterday? I quizzed her about what it’s like to be her age, using

. You can check it out here: