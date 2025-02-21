I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

While I have you…The advertiser-funded and venture-capital-funded approaches to media have failed and led to the demise of most legacy publications and outlets. Fortunately, the reader-supported approach is working. Support with your dollars the publications you’d like to see survive. Your paid subscriptions help me to keep publishing Oldster Magazine, and to pay contributors. They are greatly appreciated! I make a point of keeping the price low, just $6/month or $55/year. Thank you!

mature.themes A post shared by @mature.themes

Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!

Perfume Genius – It’s A Mirror – Versatile, iconic artist goes a little gentler with this tough, uncompromising song of confrontation.

Julien Baker and Torres – Sugar in The Tank – Sweet countryish duet from boygenius member and indie stalwart.

FKA Twigs – Perfect Stranger – Eclectic, genre bending artist who always provokes is back with a sexy, futuristic album.

Father John Misty – She Cleans Up – Charismatic performer, super sharp songwriter, one of the most notable artists of the last ten years is back with a strong new album.

Common Saints – Sweet Release – Soothing, modern yacht rock from a talented under the radar singer-songwriter.

Weather Station – Neon Signs – The Weather Station is the project of Canadian Tamara Lindeman and her slowly building songs are smart, surprising, and often intense.

Sarah Blasko – Bothering Me – Australian singer-songwriter who has been making quality music or years is back with a beautiful, honest album. Jade – Angel of My Dreams – Genre bouncing song goes from glorious bombast to four on the floor shake in 3 minutes.

Sunday (1994) – Tired Boy – Always room for a new, shoegazing, dreamy track.

Improvement Movement – Too Far –Upbeat group has seamlessly tapped a mellow late 70s groove that can be enjoyed unashamedly.

Thanks as always for reading, for commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I couldn’t do this without you. 🙏 💝

-Sari