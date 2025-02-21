Links Upon Links
Some Oldster-adjacent content to get you through the weekend. PLUS: "The Oldster Top 10," Cliff Chenfeld's monthly playlist of new songs for old ears. AND: A new Oldster t-shirt design...
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich... - At GQprofiles the 71-year-old actor, who plays an aging pop star making a comeback in Opus, which opens March 14th.
“The 10 Best Moments of SNL’s 50th Anniversary Special” - David Mack at Slate. I haven’t yet had a chance to watch the show, which I’ve heard is great. But I did watch Adam Sandler perform the funny/poignant song he wrote for the occasion and I couldn’t help but get choked up.
Related: “The Lorne Michaels Book-Event Thread Is the Reply-All Disaster We Need” - Charlotte Klein in NYMag/Intelligencer. Why younger people are always begging you to blind copy (Bcc) everyone on group emails.
I’m also behind on movies in theaters. On my list: The Last Showgirl, with Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Brooke Shields takes The Proust Questionnaire. - Vanity Fair. Which reminds me: I need to get my hands on Shields’ new memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed To Get Old.
What a thrill to see Goodbye to All That: Writers on Loving & Leaving NY, an anthology I edited, in this New York Times piece on readers’ favorite New York Books! Thank you for the mention,.
“The First-Ever Free Menopause Hot Line Is Here!” - Sofia Lodato at Oprah Daily.
“New Models for Aging as Women: Why community and friendship are the keys to aging well.” - Gina Frangello at Psychology Today.
Happy 74th birthday this week to New York Magazine art critic, who took The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire three years ago, at 71.
“Come early, leave early: a gen X dance party that ends at 10pm is taking off across the US.” - Lois Beckett in The Guardian. Count me in. (h/t mature.themes on Instagram.)
The Sun founder and editor emeritus Sy Safransky on being diagnosed with dementia shortly before retiring.
“Social Security Is DOGE's New Target: What You Need to Know” - Donna Fuscaldo at Kiplinger. [Ed. note: Oy vey.]
“It’s time to make our voices heard as elders.” -’s Third Act provides and easy form for writing letters to the editor.
🚨And now it’s time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld: (PS At Oldster’s 3rd birthday party I played the Modern Sounds playlist and everyone loved it. Several guests asked me to share the Spotify link.)
Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!
Perfume Genius – It’s A Mirror – Versatile, iconic artist goes a little gentler with this tough, uncompromising song of confrontation.
Julien Baker and Torres – Sugar in The Tank – Sweet countryish duet from boygenius member and indie stalwart.
FKA Twigs – Perfect Stranger – Eclectic, genre bending artist who always provokes is back with a sexy, futuristic album.
Father John Misty – She Cleans Up – Charismatic performer, super sharp songwriter, one of the most notable artists of the last ten years is back with a strong new album.
Common Saints – Sweet Release – Soothing, modern yacht rock from a talented under the radar singer-songwriter.
Weather Station – Neon Signs – The Weather Station is the project of Canadian Tamara Lindeman and her slowly building songs are smart, surprising, and often intense.
Sarah Blasko – Bothering Me – Australian singer-songwriter who has been making quality music or years is back with a beautiful, honest album.
Jade – Angel of My Dreams – Genre bouncing song goes from glorious bombast to four on the floor shake in 3 minutes.
Sunday (1994) – Tired Boy – Always room for a new, shoegazing, dreamy track.
Improvement Movement – Too Far –Upbeat group has seamlessly tapped a mellow late 70s groove that can be enjoyed unashamedly.
