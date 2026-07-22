Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Peter Moore's avatar
Peter Moore
14hEdited

I’m so grateful for the beautiful lives and perspectives shared here. I know I shouldn’t feel alone in aging, as I belong to the biggest generation ever! But I do sometimes. And Stephanie even gave me a new generation to belong to. I am a Joneser! Who knew? Thanks for taking me through your life and providing a new perspective on my own.

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Francine Fleishman's avatar
Francine Fleishman
13h

Stephanie Weaver is awesome. Her inner strength and her ability to tackle her personal demons is impressive. I loved reading her interview.

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