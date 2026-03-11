Oldster Magazine

Peter Silverman
A question I wish you would ask: What can’t you get enough of?

Lisa Marsh
Oh Sari, I wish, wish, wish you could have asked him to unpack this that he wrote in 2014: “Go to a party: There is simply no one as unclothed as a 42-year-old woman in a summer dress. For all her toughness, and humor, and smarts, you know exactly what she looks like, without the advantage of knowing who she is.” I was older than 42 when this was written and was so offended--I'm still offended given that I remember it more than 10 years later. It felt bad then and it feels worse now. I believe the mystery of a woman increases with age. Men on the other hand... Not to diminish all of his accomplishments, but this one passage ended it for Tom Junod and me.

