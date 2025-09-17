Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay's avatar
Jay
1h

I love her SO MUCH! Thank you for this interview. I'm jealous you got to talk to her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
Janet Jeffers's avatar
Janet Jeffers
1h

Love her! Great interview. ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sari Botton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture