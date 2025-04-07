The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire Live with Rosie O’Donnell

Readers,

In her Substack bio, Rosie describes herself in just four words: “mom actor activist artist”—but that barely scratches the surface. She started out as a standup comic in the ‘80s, had two different talk shows—The Rosie O’Donnell Show from 1996 to 2001, and The Rosie Show in 2011—and has starred in many movies and TV shows. Among my favorites of her performances (although it’s very hard to choose): A League of Their Own, Harriet the Spy, SMILF, and I Know This Much is True.

In August, she’ll star in a one-woman show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scottland.

O’Donnell, right, in Harriet the Spy , with Michelle Trachtenberg, who recently tragically passed away at 39 .

***

In our conversation, Rosie and I talk about her recent move to Ireland and driving a car there when you’re used to driving on the left side of the car on the right side of the road; what it’s like for her to be in her 60s, and to have just turned 63; how losing her 39-year-old mother when she was just 10 impacted her life and her expectations of getting older; being a mother of five; growing up on Long Island; and so much more. We packed a lot of topics into just 37 minutes of converstaion. I hope you’ll check it out. ⬆️

And above all, thank you to Rosie!!! I’m so grateful that a talk-show legend like you joined me on my talk show. 🙏 💝

