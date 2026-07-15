Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
7h

Dear Sari and Joyce,

This was profoundly moving for me. Joyce, I’m a year younger than you are, and I used to look a little like you, so when you were on the cover of the Times magazine, I identified strongly with you. I want to thank you for so generously opening up your life and sharing this with Sari's readers. Like you, I have been estranged from my adult child for many years, and you describe the pain of the deep wound it leaves about as perfectly as I can imagine. And also the need to grieve that loss so you can live your life with gratitude and joy. I wish every mother who has experienced this could read what you wrote.

I also loved the part about the writing student who wanted to donate her body to a medical school with a letter explaining what her body had been through. I love that so much that I’m actually going to put it into practice.

Wishing you a happy healthy long life.

With love and gratitude,

Barbara Reiss

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Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
7h

Hi, Joyce! You’ve shared one or two things here even I didn’t know. I’m listening to your Wonderland audiobook now, and it’s terrific.

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