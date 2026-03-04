Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geeta's avatar
Geeta
4h

This is me: "It’s difficult not being able to read in the shower which bottle is conditioner and which is shampoo." Also the new book sounds wonderful--can't wait to get my hands on it.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Sari Botton and others
Ed Iannuccilli's avatar
Ed Iannuccilli
5h

"Twice Born" is superb.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture