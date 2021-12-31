Readers,

I want to pause a moment at this crazy busy time to wish you all a happy, healthy, Covid-free new year, and a better year ahead in 2022. (Granted, the bar is set awfully low…) 🎉 🎊 🥂

I also want to say THANK YOU for subscribing to Oldster Magazine, especially to those of you who have signed up for paid subscriptions. You are supporting and facilitating work that I’m enjoying so much, I wish I had enough funds to make it my full-time job. You are helping me create a unique publication that many readers have told me is providing them with something they’ve long craved: new perspectives on getting older, among all genders, at all phases of life.

If you’re not yet a paying subscriber, I hope you’ll consider becoming one. Grab a paid subscription now, before I raise prices in mid-January so that I can afford to keep paying contributors (and myself a little)—and before I possibly begin placing certain kinds of posts behind a paywall (as much as I’d prefer not to) because that tends to motivate people to pay.

Thank you, too, to the many contributors who have so far made Oldster Magazine so eclectic and interesting to read, including (in order of appearance, with links to their Oldster pieces embedded under their names):

Tal Lavin, Addie Tsai, Carolita Johnson, Alice Driver, Michael A. Gonzales, Abigail Thomas, Amy Shearn, Nichole Perkins, Jennifer Barnett, Bill McKibben, Blake Pfeil, Chelsea G. Summers, Matt Ortile, Marcia Aldrich, Taylor Harris, Kathleen McKitty Harris, Verna Gillis, Michael Seidlinger, Trish McDonald, Eve Ettinger, Robert Burke Warren, Ann Klein and Mary Lee Kortes, Tibor Spitz, Bernice McFadden, Jessica DeFino, Danielle Tcholakian, Tobias Carroll, Shubnum Khan, Lucy Sante, Jay Blotcher, Rebecca Wolff, Robin Eileen Bernstein, Maurice Carlos Ruffin, Catherine LaSota, David Biro, Wayne Robins, Sejal Shah, Andrea Askowitz, Ann Friedman, Valerie Monroe, Abbe Aronson, and Andrea King Collier.

A great lineup is already shaping up for the year ahead. I look forward to continuing to share a varied assortment of perspectives on getting older, from diverse contributors. There’ll be some new kinds of content too—coming soon: podcasts, reported features, fiction, humor, and more…

Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart. Have a safe and happy new year. I’ll see you in 2022.

- Sari Botton 👵🏻

