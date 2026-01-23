Wintry Mix
An assortment of Oldster-adjacent content to read, watch, and listen to this snowy weekend...
Valentino Garavani, Legendary Italian Designer and Master Couturier, Dies at Age 93 - Sophie Dweck in Town & Country.
Dr. Gladys West, Mathematician Whose Work Made GPS Possible, Dies at 95 - Mary Wadland at The Zebra.
John Forté, Grammy-Nominated Fugees and Wyclef Jean Collaborator, Found Dead at 50. - Charisma Madarang in Rolling Stone.
The Ultimate Neko Case Primer: Listen to 10 songs by the golden voiced, poetic singer-songwriter. - by Lindsay Zoladz in The New York Times. Published a year ago, but still a great playlist. Related: Neko Case’s Oldster Questionnaire from a couple of years ago.
Holly Hunter Reaches for the Stars: In Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, she got to play a few things she never had in her varied career: a space captain and a woman over 400 years old. - Alexis Soloski in The New York Times/Arts.
I really want to see Is This Thing On, featuring Will Arnett and Laura Dern, directed by Bradley Cooper.
Why Young People Love The Grateful Dead - Sophie Haigney in The New York Times/Opinion.
Belated happy 67th birthday wishes to Go-Go’s bassist and The Direction of Motion newsletter writer Kathy Valentine, who not too long ago took both The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire AND the Sober Oldster Q&A.
“Is Falling a Rite of Passage Like Getting Your Period?” - Joyce Wadler on falling and hitting her head. Posted the same day I posted about my parents’ falls. It’s in the air—careful everyone!
How Not to Fall - Joy Luck Club author Amy Tan’s annual Facebook post on the subject, filled with helpful pointers. (h/t jacqui shine)
Back to Joyce Wadler: Did you know she is one of the performers in the next Oldster Variety Hour, at Joe’s Pub on March 4th? Along with Ophira Eisenberg, Mike Albo, Ross Rice, Brian Macaluso and me. Tickets are almost sold out! Grab yours before they’re gone.
Anyone Can Be an Auntie. It’s a State of Mind.—My Desi family introduced me to the role. Now that I’m an auntie, I understand its full potential. - Maya L. Kapoor in The New York Times Magazine/Letter of Recommendation.
Back Mice!? What fresh (female-associated) hell is this? - Oh, dear. Another condition to worry about. Deborah Copaken in Lady Parts.
The ninetysomethings who revolutionized how we think about strength training. - Michael Joseph Gross in The Guardian.
The New Old Age - Alice Park at Time. This is part of a larger package called “The Age of Longevity.”
Is the Backlash to Facial Conformity Finally Upon Us?: Women’s real human faces are showing up on screen more often. I’d like to officially declare the dawn of a new era. - The always brilliant How Not to F*ck Up Your Face newsletter writer Valerie Monroe in Allure.
Melani Sanders on the perimenopausal despair that formed the We Do Not Care Club - sam baker at The Shift With Sam Baker.
Diana Nyad is Wiser Than Me - Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Wiser Than Me, the newsletter companion to her podcast by the same name.
“I’ve Started Using a Cane” - 73-year-old pioneering writer on the topic of aging Ashton Applewhite at This Chair Rocks.
Me, My Mom, and ‘The Common’ Good: Literary magazine editor Jennifer Acker on her 80-year-old mother’s contributions—past and present—to her magazine, now celebrating fifteen years. - Jennifer Acker in Memoir Land.
Here’s a link to that video I recently mentioned from Bill McKibben’s Third Act: Fighting Authoritarianism in Your Third Act.
If you’re in the mid-Hudson Valley and looking for something to do next Tuesday evening, January 27th, come hear me in conversation with author Emma Tourtelot, whose novel, No One You Know, I absolutely loved. The event is at 6:30pm at the Morton Library in Rhinecliff, via Oblong Books.
