Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Annie.'s avatar
Annie.
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Great to meet you in person last week at Left Bank Ciders in Catskill. Fun evening and I also got to meet and chat with author Isaac Fitzgerald, raconteur par excellence. As an added bonus, I also bumped into Nick Flynn, he of the memoir "Another Bullshit Night in Suck City." Just finished "What You Should Worry About" a new novel by my friend, Meryl Branch-McTiernan, and a great, raunchy beach read. And I am half-way through "Yesteryear" by Caro Claire Burke, about a trad wife, a species much in the news right now. Next up, Isaac's American Rambler. So many books, so little time.

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