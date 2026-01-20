Oldster Magazine

Dwight Lee Wolter
9h

“Take it from the oldster himself, “(I just thought about all the sober people reading this and thinking, “This cat needs a meeting bad!” You’re probably right.) - most people come to a 12step program with their tail between their legs, stay a while, possibly work the first 3 of the 12 steps, decide they are in “good enough” shape, and disappear. So be it. A “junkie” no longer active on the streets or flooding emergency departments and court rooms is a very good thing. This nice piece by a decent man was interesting and fun to read. I found little of what 7 of the 12 steps address: spirituality. I am a person in long term recovery, a clergy person, and an author of many books. I was none of those when I entered recovery. I have also conducted countless funerals of people under 30 who had relapsed. I still go to meetings with many of their parents. It is far more than fear, horror, and being “good enough” that keeps me coming back. I go to meetings do that young junkies with collapsed veins, and people either collapsed souls have evidence that sobriety works (if you do the work). I also attend for a dose of “who deflation at depth” that I still need on a daily basis. A slogan in the rooms is, “The only thing you need to know about God is that you’re not it.” My behavior and my life has been transformed. But I remain aware that what works for you, works for you. And what works for me, I shall see. And I strongly feel that the program, especially, perhaps, the newbies, could really benefit from the presence of Tommy. Peace Whenever Possible, Dwight Lee Wolter.

1 reply by Sari Botton
Irwin Epstein
6h

Self-loathing is the cheapest high around. We’re all on it for things we did and things we didn’t do. And it’s totally legal in every State.

At 63 you still have time to lighten up on that. That’s the good news.

1 reply
10 more comments...

