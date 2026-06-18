Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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The Elephants in the Room

A chat with Seth Masket, aka "SMOTUS," about his new book.
Sari Botton's avatar
Seth Masket's avatar
Sari Botton and Seth Masket
Jun 18, 2026

Readers,

Earlier today I spoke with my smart political scientist cousin Seth Masket—who writes the @smotus report here on Substack—about his new book, The Elephants in the Room: How Trump Voters Seized the Party from Republican Leaders.

Order the book…

The book is a follow-up to his 2020 title, Learning from Loss: The Democrats, 2016–2020. This time around he examines how the Republican party has changed, specifically in the Trump era.

In his quest to understand what happened after an uncommonly charismatic figure entered the political picture—and what might happen going forward—Seth interviewed and surveyed hundreds of party leaders around the country. The result is a thought-provoking read on a subject I’ve thought a lot about.

We had an interesting conversation about it. Check it out above. ⬆️

- Sari Botton

Oldster Magazine explores what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life. It’s a reader-supported publication that pays contributors for original essays and interviews. To support this work, become a paid subscriber. 🙏

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