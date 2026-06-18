Readers,

Earlier today I spoke with my smart political scientist cousin Seth Masket—who writes the @smotus report here on Substack—about his new book, The Elephants in the Room: How Trump Voters Seized the Party from Republican Leaders.

The book is a follow-up to his 2020 title, Learning from Loss: The Democrats, 2016–2020. This time around he examines how the Republican party has changed, specifically in the Trump era.

In his quest to understand what happened after an uncommonly charismatic figure entered the political picture—and what might happen going forward—Seth interviewed and surveyed hundreds of party leaders around the country. The result is a thought-provoking read on a subject I’ve thought a lot about.

We had an interesting conversation about it. Check it out above. ⬆️

- Sari Botton