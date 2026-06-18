Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
3hEdited

I live in Tacoma WA where fireworks are illegal but the law is ignored and the sale of fireworks is legal on Tribal land. I have a passionate dislike for being stuck in the middle of what feels like a war zone - without the injuries and deaths - and my dog is inconsolable totally terrified by the booms. No doggie downer does the trick.

So she and I go to a peaceful island off the coast of British Columbia for a week. July 4 is not a one day celebration in my neighborhood. Other than hiking into the wilderness, there is no other way to escape the reenactment of bombs bursting in air in this upper left corner of the US. And time spent on a Canadian island is awesome.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
Elisabeth's avatar
Elisabeth
4h

Honoring and celebrating olding and aging, plus summer fun - how about a trip to the Gilboa Museum, in Greene county, home to the one of the oldest fossil forests on earth?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture