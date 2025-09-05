Oldster Magazine

User's avatar
Janice Card's avatar
Janice Card
2h

Re: Portugal, this may all change in the next decade, but for now it is legally necessary to know Portuguese, all legal transactions and other transactions are in their language. Our cousin retired there, and after 3 years is enrolled in classes in order to read things like contracts! Leases! etc etc. Also they relocated from Porto to a quieter more affordable seaside town. Her trips there and back are difficult tho, due to connecting flights, delays etc. And as for a show, The Paper has just started on Peacock. The creator is def making a statement, as he did in his previous show Upload, if you haven't watched that yet. https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/story/greg-daniels-upload-the-paper?srsltid=AfmBOorOCW4nF3UKvfEKQsPZDqob9PxFIp71wfPezD9tH3x4bihHPolM

1 reply by Sari Botton
Laura Sturza's avatar
Laura Sturza
40mEdited

Better Things might be my favorite show of all time, maybe even besting Mary Tyler Moore, Dick Van Dyke Show, and Norman Lear's work. HI lived in LA for 20 years, and Pamela Adlon brilliantly nails the incredible mini-communities that arise from that city, the sisterhoods of creatives, and as someone who is a stepparent to adult daughters, her window into parenting is genius-grade.

I love that your husband's band has reunited, and I'm already listening to their music, thinking about how much richer it must be for the years they've accrued since they were first together. My husband is also a musician, and I love sharing his work. So, for a bit of shameless spouse-promotion, one of his cuts is here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tr3-T_sm-d0

Finally, I'm glad Portugal was a great trip for you both. We're going soon!

1 reply by Sari Botton
