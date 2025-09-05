Portugal Post-Script...
...atop an Oldster Friday Link Roundup.
Hey, Gang. Just a quick note to say that I’m back from my week in Portugal, and back to my normal posting schedule.
I traveled there for a wedding in Brian’s family. It was in the rural Montouro/Ihavo area, which was just lovely. The wedding was 13 hours long! From 2pm until 3am, including four meals—apparently just how they do it. In between festivities, we had some fun with the extended family on the beach.
After the wedding, we spent an afternoon in bustling Aveiro, then three days in even more bustling Porto, a city I loved and could see retiring to someday, assuming, you know, that Social Security is still a thing ten years from now.🤞🏼
While I was gone I really enjoyed everyone’s reports on their summer vacations. Thanks to all of you who chimed on last Friday’s Open Thread. I also really enjoyed your responses to question #2 of The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, about your internal age.
I love how vocal and responsive the Oldster community is, and how many of you enjoy conversing with one another in the comments. I feel very fortunate to have such a thoughtful cohort of all ages reading and interacting with this magazine. Thanks for being here, and for all your support. 🙏 -
And now for some links…
“My only regret in life was spending too many hours working and not enough time with friends and family.” - RIP Italian designer Giorgio Armani, who died this week at 91. Shortly before he died he spoke with Alexander Fury at The Financial Times.
Bruce Springsteen Unvaults Yet Another Mythic Album, Electric Nebraska… - at Pitchfork, Jazz Monroe (what a great name for a music writer) has the scoop on another box set coming from the prolific artist, due on 10/17, a week before Deliver Me from Nowhere,—the biopic about his life and the recording of Nebraska, starring Jeremy Allen White—hits movie theaters.
Gonna try to get to People's Light theater in Malvern, PA sometime between September 17th and October 19th, when friend of Oldsterperforms her one-woman show, The Unexpected 3rd, "a radical, rollicking rumination on the optimism of staying alive."
Inside ’s Creative Journey - the groundbreaking filmmaker,
whom I had the great pleasure of interviewing last month, talks about her legacy, her creative process, her persistence, and resistance with actor/screenwriter/producer Lena Waithe for an episode of Waithe's series, Legacy Talk. DuVernay wrote about the conversation for her newsletter,.
“Before she was my grandmother, she too was a young girl, with a life very different from my own.” - congrats to my friend, illustrator and author Giselle Potter on her new children’s book, Before She Was My Grandmother. Seems like a great intergenrational gift for a grandchild.
Sarah Paulson Lives for the Drama - in NYMag/The Cut’s fall fashion issue,profiles the actress, who this fall will appear in All’s Fair, Ryan Murphy’s star-studded Hulu drama about a team of women divorce lawyers.
In the meantime, I’ve got no new shows to watch, so I’m re-binging Pamela Adlon’s delightful and funny Better Things, also on Hulu.
Joyce Wadler on Barbie’s updated anatomy. - Characteristic hilarity from an esteemed Oldster Questionnaire-taker.
PHOTO ESSAY: Unlearning the quiet performance of “graceful” aging -in .
I just got ahold of The God of Small Things author’s new memoir, Mother Mary Comes to Me, and can’t wait to start it.
“On hospice and decluttering: Mom was dying. So I sorted her skincare products.” - early Oldster Questionnaire-taker.
Speaking of caring for elderly parents, I’m always moved by Oldster contributor’s .
No “Oldster Top 10” this week, but there’s this from David Byrne (thanks for the intel,):
Four Best Friends Made an Album as Kids. 25 Years Later, It's a Cult Classic - at Rolling Stone,talks with Y2K-era band X-Cetra about the belated popularity of it's album, Summer 2000.
More from The Department of It’s Never Too Late…my husband’s 1990s band Purple Moon Giants has just released Escape Velocity, the album it recorded more than 30 years ago.
Who will we be if we give up the guns? - From singer-songwriter and author’s new newsletter, launched last week. I couldn’t sign up fast enough.
The Forever-35 Face - In The Cut/NYMag, Bridget Read reports on the current facelift craze and the latest “deep plane” surgical advances.
Neurologists are exploring medications that would help the brain recover after a stroke or traumatic injury. - in The New York Times, Rachel E. Gross writes “A Pill to Heal the Brain Could Revolutionize Neuroscience”
How Did the Latchkey Kids of Gen X Become the Helicopter Parents of Gen Z? - David French in The New York Times/Opinion.
What Labor Day Sales Say About the American Dream -in Time.
More details to come, but here’s Chronogram’s Brian Mahoney on the debut Oldster in-person event (there will be more!) in Kingston, Weds., 10/1:
How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? What’s good?
-Sari
Re: Portugal, this may all change in the next decade, but for now it is legally necessary to know Portuguese, all legal transactions and other transactions are in their language. Our cousin retired there, and after 3 years is enrolled in classes in order to read things like contracts! Leases! etc etc. Also they relocated from Porto to a quieter more affordable seaside town. Her trips there and back are difficult tho, due to connecting flights, delays etc. And as for a show, The Paper has just started on Peacock. The creator is def making a statement, as he did in his previous show Upload, if you haven't watched that yet. https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/story/greg-daniels-upload-the-paper?srsltid=AfmBOorOCW4nF3UKvfEKQsPZDqob9PxFIp71wfPezD9tH3x4bihHPolM
Better Things might be my favorite show of all time, maybe even besting Mary Tyler Moore, Dick Van Dyke Show, and Norman Lear's work. HI lived in LA for 20 years, and Pamela Adlon brilliantly nails the incredible mini-communities that arise from that city, the sisterhoods of creatives, and as someone who is a stepparent to adult daughters, her window into parenting is genius-grade.
I love that your husband's band has reunited, and I'm already listening to their music, thinking about how much richer it must be for the years they've accrued since they were first together. My husband is also a musician, and I love sharing his work. So, for a bit of shameless spouse-promotion, one of his cuts is here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tr3-T_sm-d0
Finally, I'm glad Portugal was a great trip for you both. We're going soon!