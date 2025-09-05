I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a Link Roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.

While I have you…The advertiser- and venture-capital-funded approaches to media have failed and contributed to the demise of most legacy publications and outlets. They got all of us accustomed to never paying for content we consume, while deep-pocketed corporations and investors bought the power to determine what was presented to us. It turned out that wasn’t sustainable. Fortunately, the reader-supported approach is working. Support with your dollars the publications you’d like to see survive.

Now through my 60th birthday on October 2nd, save 10% off Oldster’s already low subscription rates of $55/year and $6/month. After that, prices go up to (the still pretty reasonable rate of) $60/year and $7/month. Thanks to all who already support my work here! 🙏 I’m grateful. - Sari Botton

Get 10% off forever

Hey, Gang. Just a quick note to say that I’m back from my week in Portugal, and back to my normal posting schedule.

I traveled there for a wedding in Brian’s family. It was in the rural Montouro/Ihavo area, which was just lovely. The wedding was 13 hours long! From 2pm until 3am, including four meals—apparently just how they do it. In between festivities, we had some fun with the extended family on the beach.

Left, at the wedding; Right, at the beach.

After the wedding, we spent an afternoon in bustling Aveiro, then three days in even more bustling Porto, a city I loved and could see retiring to someday, assuming, you know, that Social Security is still a thing ten years from now.🤞🏼

The Ribeira in Porto.

While I was gone I really enjoyed everyone’s reports on their summer vacations. Thanks to all of you who chimed on last Friday’s Open Thread. I also really enjoyed your responses to question #2 of The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, about your internal age.

I love how vocal and responsive the Oldster community is, and how many of you enjoy conversing with one another in the comments. I feel very fortunate to have such a thoughtful cohort of all ages reading and interacting with this magazine. Thanks for being here, and for all your support. 🙏 -

*By the way, you’ll get more out of this post if you read it online, rather than in your email. Click here.

And now for some links…

How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? What’s good?

Leave a comment

Okay, that should be enough links to keep us all occupied through the weekend. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.

Thanks as always for reading, for commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I absolutely couldn’t keep doing this without you. 🙏 💝

-Sari