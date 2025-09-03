Here, all of YOU respond—to just one of the questions. - Sari Botton

As you read this, I’m in transit back home from Portugal, where I’ve been attending a wedding. To lighten my load a bit for this week of travel, I thought that instead of putting together a new Oldster Magazine Questionnaire to publish today, like I do every Wednesday, I’d toss Question #2 out to all of you:

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I’m choosing Question #2 because the discrepancy between my chronological age and how old I see myself was part of the impetus behind the creation of Oldster. And also because recently just about everyone I know emailed me “Leonardo DiCaprio Unfiltered,” an Esquire interview in which the actor tells his interlocutor—filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson—that at 50, he’s emotionally 32.

When I launched Oldster four years ago, on August 31st, 2021, I suspected others would find question #2 resonant because of the various internal ages I associate with myself, most notably 10-and-a-half/11. (But also 15, 35, 47…)

Actually, before I devised the Oldster Questionnaire, there was this post, which became question #2:

I think poet/memoirst

said it best in

, when she likened the many internal versions of herself, of different ages, to “nesting dolls.”

Maggie wrote:

In my new memoir, I describe people as nesting dolls. Inside each of us is all of the iterations that came before; inside present me is the person I was last year, and ten years ago, and even when I was a child. I don’t think we lose any of these earlier versions of ourselves, we just carry them with us. I think about that a lot now, and I try to honor and make space for all of the people I’ve been.

Later I learned that having an internal/emotional age separate from our chronological age is a whole thing—like, a studied phenomenon. This became even clearer to me when journalist

wrote a piece for the April, 2023 issue of

called “

.”

The Atlantic

Senior interviewed me for the piece, and I am quoted in it. She also linked to the Oldster Questionnaire archive. It was very exciting, and made me feel validated for my notion that we all identify as having more than one age.

So.. tell us:

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

Because I’m traveling today, I won’t be able to “like” your comments and respond to them with the same frequency I usually do. But I look forward to actively engaging with you all again, as soon as I’m back.

Thank you! 🙏

