First 100 Days Update: How the New Administration's Policies Might Affect Elders and Others

Readers,

Last November, after the presidential election, I interviewed policy expert Callie Freitag about what the new administration might have in store for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

At the time, Freitag wasn’t quite as alarmed about the future of those crucial programs as some of the peers and elders I’d been talking with. But now, after the completion of the administration’s first 100 days, she’s much more concerned.

We both agreed that with things so rapidly changing, it would be a good idea to provide an update. Above is a video of our interview, and below, a transcript of it.

Callie and I spoke early this week, on Monday, April 28th. Here are some bullet points provided after we talked, regarding what we discussed:

In the video, Freitag notes, “I misspoke about the House budget cutting $880 million in Medicaid funding. I should've said $880 BILLION. With a B.” I’ve fixed that error in the transcript.

And now, with no further ado, the interview, in the transcript below and the video above. - Sari

Callie Freitag

Callie Freitag is an Assistant Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work. Her work focuses on safety net policies related to aging, disability, and poverty. Prior to academia, Callie was a policy analyst & advocate focusing on aging and long-term care policy in California. At age 34, Callie identifies as a lifelong Oldster. Follow here on BlueSky .

Follow-Up Oldster Interview with policy expert Callie Freitag

Sari Botton:

Welcome to the Oldster Videocast. I am here once again with Callie Freitag, assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work, a policy expert I interviewed last November, shortly after the presidential election about Social Security. We are going to update our conversation now because the reality is quite different from what we anticipated back in November before the administration's changed hands. So welcome, Callie.

Callie Freitag:

Sari, thank you so much for having me. I said this in the first interview. I wish it was under better circumstances, but I'm an oldster at heart, a long time Oldster reader, so I'm thrilled to be here. Again. Wish I was talking about all the amazing things happening for older adults rather than the tough things that are happening now.

Sari Botton:

Me too. Thank you. And I'm so glad you enjoy Oldster. That means a lot to me. So back in November, you were mostly not that concerned about what was going to happen to people's Social Security benefits once Donald Trump began his second administration, but the reality seems quite different. So do you want to give us an update on what's happening?

Callie Freitag:

I do, and I want to say maybe it was my privilege or naivete that I wasn't that worried about Social Security, but other things were front and center—immigration and he's acted on that. Healthcare is threatened and we can talk about Medicaid in a little bit, but like I had said earlier, Project 2025 didn't have a section on Social Security, so I was like, okay, there's no flush out plans. There's plans for really detailed agencies within Health and Human Services, agencies no one's ever heard of, but Social Security, this giant 1.5 trillion a year agency, they don't have plans. It's kind of this third rail, well known to be a third rail in politics, and so I wasn't that worried and Trump himself had said over and over again on the campaign, I'm not going to touch Social Security now it's April what, 28th that we're recording this as I'm thinking it's important to timestamp.

What has happened? Well, what the administration seems to be doing, and it's rolling out every day, and I don't have any secret insider information, I just want to clarify that they seem to be taking an ax to Social Security's administrative operations, so they're not cutting benefits that you're entitled to by law. So you're not getting a 20% benefit cut or anything, and payments to Americans makes up about a third of the federal budget payments like Social Security payments. The payments make up the large share of the Social Security administration budget by far, but what they're doing is using their executive power to chip away at the administrative infrastructure that makes Social Security one of our best anti-poverty programs in this country, Social Security works, which is why no one wants to touch it. So what they're doing, they're proposing to close a bunch of field offices.

They're saying there's too much or we have too many field offices, it's too expensive. We need to close some locations. But what that means is that the work done at those locations is going to shift to other offices, and we know from research that there are already big wait times, especially on the disability front to get benefits. It's like 30 something thousand people have died within a span of five-ish years waiting for benefits. I might have that wrong. The Government Accountability Office did a report on this for Bernie Sanders, and I don't have it memorized, but it's out there if you want it. So they're cutting the staff who in offices that work on these claims at the same time they're introducing what they're calling anti-fraud measures. And so my antenna go up anytime I hear about fraud because usually what happens, fraud is first of all, fraud is very rare. So I was just looking this up that, so Social Security pays out 1.5 trillion a year in benefits and only 40 million of that was fraud. So that's less than 0.003% of all Social Security payments were fraud so far less than even a 10th of a percent.

Sari Botton:

Wow. That's pretty high efficiency.

Callie Freitag:

It's really high efficiency, and again, this is why Social Security works. It's why it's a third rail, not because it's bad. Social Security is a third rail because it's great because people love it because it works for them and it's again, our best anti-poverty program in this country and we've had it for 90 years. So they're cutting the offices that do some of the processing, some of the claiming some of the enrollment. At the same time they're introducing these anti-fraud measures, which are going to make people go in person to the offices to change their direct deposit number. So something that I can do for my payroll at the university, I can go in and say, okay, I want to go to this bank account now I'm going to close this bank and go to another one. Now they're going to require people, most of whom have disabilities are older, many of whom are rural and don't have easy access, have to drive hours to get to a Social Security office, are going to have to go in person to fill out a form that says, this is my new bank information.

Sari Botton:

Wait, so what if you don't change bank information? Do you not have to go in or is it only if you make changes that you have to go in person?

What they're doing is using their executive power to chip away at the administrative infrastructure that makes Social Security one of our best anti-poverty programs in this country, Social Security works, which is why no one wants to touch it. They're proposing to close a bunch of field offices. What that means is that the work done at those locations is going to shift to other offices, and we know from research that there are already big wait times, especially on the disability front to get benefits.

Callie Freitag:

My understanding is that this specific change is that you would have to go in person, but oftentimes people go in person to Social Security if they're having a problem, so they go in person to start the disability enrollment process. It doesn't always have to happen in person. Frequently, it can happen online or by phone. They're also talking about closing the phone process, but to date, there's been kind of a no wrong door process into getting Social Security benefits. And now, yeah, if a benefit check doesn't come, if you miss something, if it's less than what you expected, you had a question that all of that customer service is going to be cut and the wait times are going to be longer to just solve really simple questions.

Sari Botton:

So they're going to create more instances in which you need to engage with Social Security, but fewer people to help you with it.

Callie Freitag:

That's really well put. That's very succinct to what I'm trying to explain. Yeah, yeah, that's what they’re trying to do.

Sari Botton:

In posts on BlueSky, I see people talking about not being able to get their checks, whether it's just that they're retired and they're used to getting their checks. I saw one post by a woman who was receiving her husband's benefits, her late husband's benefits, they were higher, and they were requiring her now to reapply or something like that.

Callie Freitag:

Here's the thing, even though I myself, I could be considered a policy expert in Social Security, there are so many rules. I don't know. It is a very complicated program. There are many different types of programs. There's retirement benefits, some are survivor benefits, some are like if it's more you can get your partner's benefits if they're deceased, if you didn't work quite as much or didn't get as many, but the rules are complex and it's a whole field of law. I saw that someone from the Social Security Administration, I forget what news article I saw this in, they were telling the reporter that it usually takes about two years for someone who evaluates disability claims to get up to speed. And so now they're having this big churn of staff, right? Two years. And so they're having this big churn of staff where people are not going to be as knowledgeable, that sort of thing.

What I mean to say, and why I'm going on this tangent is because these rules are complex, but part of what makes Social Security work is the customer service are the people in the offices or on the phone. There's also a huge network of lawyers and case managers, all these people who help people apply for benefits because it's so confusing. There's this huge network, but Social Security customer service has been held up as an example for why government can work and how government can work, and now they're cutting it, they're taking an ax to it because they think it's unnecessary or they think it's fraudulent. Again, like fraud being very, very rare.

Sari Botton: So they're going to create more instances in which you need to engage with Social Security, but fewer people to help you with it. Callie Freitag: That's really well put. Yeah, that's what they’re trying to do.

Sari Botton:

I know the president is now insisting he's not going to cut people's benefits, but I also have heard him make promises and then change his mind. What's your sense of whether he will actually cut benefits or delay benefits or I know they're talking about raising the retirement age.

Callie Freitag:

Yeah, this is a good question because I think when we think cut benefits, we could think of an across the board, everyone takes a 10, 20% cut. That would be really easy to sue against, if that makes sense. That would be really easy to sue against, and Congress would have to do an action. Oh, right. Yeah. Congress would've to do so right now. Congress would have to do something in order to cut that. Now that said, that reasoning of, oh, the executive can't do that and Congress has to do something hasn't seemed to hold for this administration. The administration is really testing its powers, but I think they're testing their powers in places where they know the law is pretty ambiguous, and the law around how much Social Security you get is actually not that ambiguous. And so Congress would for that kind of across the board, cut, need to do an action. I think now in another a hundred days, I could be eating my hand, right? It is really hard to know. But what they can do or what are the lower hanging fruit are things they can do more administratively.

And so this is why I think that targeting disability benefits and targeting the administrative process is a way to delay people from getting benefits. In my world, in my academic world, we call this administrative burden that it gets very hard to learn how to apply for benefits or even to do it. It gets really hard to comply with all of the rules, and that's why customer service exists to help you comply with the rules and fill out the application and that sort of thing. And disability has always been this kind of contested category of eligibility and deservingness like we talk about in academic social policy.

But I think when it comes to retirement benefits and age, that's a little more clear cut. You have a birth certificate, which obviously is not always possible either, but you have, it's easier to prove your age than to prove your disability. And so I think older people have a relatively privileged position in that way of qualifying on the basis of age. But people who are disabled who need prove that they have a disability, often even under a favorable administration, still have to wait years and jump through hoops. And so this administration, what they did in the first Trump administration was just delay hearings and they cut administrative law judges who hear appeals and that sort of thing. So they can just, I think the action that we're going to see on cutting benefits isn't that across the board, but more this administrative procedural. I heard someone say a benefit delayed is a benefit denied, and I think that is something that I'm holding close as I think about what is a benefit cut.

Sari Botton:

Well, especially as there are so many people who rely on them, whether for disability or because they're retired. One of the things that we've been thinking about, my husband and I is he's 63. He had been planning to wait until 70 to take his benefit, but we've met some people who decided, you know what? Let me take it now because I don't know if it'll exist. Of course, that means you get less, and it's a big conundrum, do we take the money now, which is less money? Well, then theoretically it would be when he's 70, but what if it gets wiped out? I mean, I don't know. Did Elon Musk call it a handout? I'm imagining that many people in the Oldster audience are wondering whether they should take their benefits, their Social Security benefits earlier than they had planned so that they know that they at least exist. Do you have any thoughts about that?

Callie Freitag:

Yeah. Well, I'm not a financial advisor, and I'm not Cassandra. I'm not an Oracle. I, so I just want to say don't take my advice because I'm not going to give it. But I do think that's an interesting conundrum because even if there were a different administration and a different president, Congress would need to act in order to ensure Social Security solvency in the next decade or so, and the calculations for that tend to change. But in the next decade or so, the legislative trigger is that if Social Security becomes insolvent, then everyone who's receiving Social Security benefits will take about a 20% cut. It might be 1520. I don't have the numbers in my mind right now.

Sari Botton:

That's painful to think about.

Callie Freitag:

Exactly. Exactly. And so many people rely only on Social Security or Social Security makes about 40, 50% of most people's incomes at certain ages. So I think that, again, even in a different administration, this would be an issue. But I think the likelihood of this administration, one way to ensure Social Security solvency without cutting benefits is to raise the cap on taxable earnings. Right now, you can make 200, $250,000, and at that earnings cap, you're paying as many taxes on Social Security. As someone who's making a million dollars a year, you're paying as many taxes as Elon Musk via payroll, although I'm sure, I imagine he finds some creative ways to get around it. So I think that's a pretty low hanging fruit in terms of creating budgetary solvency is by raising that taxable earnings cap. But it's been politically unviable in part because lots of people who are elected or hold power would be affected and have to pay greater taxes. And it's the people who are receiving benefits, who've worked hard, who've paid in their entire lives, that will probably end up being bearing the brunt of those cuts. So in terms of does this administration make us more vulnerable or not, I don't know. I wouldn't let fear govern decisions enact too hastily, but it's impossible to know. I think if your benefits got cut just by this administration without Congress acting that you have grounds to sue, that would be a really big deal. That would be on the front page of a lot of things.

Sari Botton:

So let's move on to Medicare and Medicaid. So what's in the offering on those fronts?

Callie Freitag:

This is where I'm just paying attention because things haven't really happened yet, but they're being proposed to happen. So there seems to be, as far as I can tell, less action on Medicare. And the story on Medicare for this administration is the story that it was back in November, which is that there's this push mostly by Republicans and by private insurers to move people towards Medicare privatization, basically move more to Medicare Advantage capitated rate plans and away from traditional Medicare, which is fee for service. And that's just the story overall. And it's projected that more people will be moving to these Medicare Advantage or privatized plans, which basically function like an HMO where Medicare pays a set amount per member per month to the insurance company and then the insurance or to the healthcare provider. And then the provider has theoretically the incentive to provide you a lot of preventative care without a lot of, so then you won't need more care later.

They're incentivized to stay under that cap, but Medicare fee for service, and that works. Sometimes Kaiser Permanente is an example of sometimes works and sometimes it doesn't. If you talk to someone who's had Kaiser, you may have mixed stories, but we know from research that it doesn't really reduce costs overall and that people end up getting denied care. And that in the typical fee for service, meaning you go to the doctor, you get whatever tests you get done and it gets paid, your care isn't managed by some sort of insurance company. We know that that ends up in the saving costs in the longterm and gets people the care they need. And that, especially for people who have high healthcare needs, the fee for service model is more effective at meeting those needs. So that that's the story overall for Medicare,

Sari Botton:

Medicaid. Now, Medicaid and Medicare are not the same thing. Medicare is something I think you qualify for when you're older. It's a benefit that you get it at the same time you get Social Security, whereas Medicaid is for those who are underserved, those who struggle with income inequality and all of that. So it's for lower income people who need assistance. Is Medicaid being affected by what's happening and how so?

Callie Freitag:

Yeah, so the number that keeps popping up is that Republican lawmakers in their budgets that they've passed through the House and the Senate, these budget resolutions, so they're not actual appropriations, but they're kind of the outline of how they want the budget to go. They're aiming to cut about $880 billion from Medicaid. And like you said, Medicaid serves low income people, people with low income and low assets. Some states serve only specific smaller populations. Some states who did Medicaid expansion serve everybody under a certain income threshold. Now, Medicaid's really important because like you said, Medicare is for people who are generally 65 and older, some people with disabilities who are younger, but Medicaid is special in a really, so Medicaid covers a lot for younger people who don't have disabilities, some who do or many who do, often pregnant women and children who don't have income.

That's a big group. But then Medicaid is also really important for long-term care and home and community-based services. So there is, Medicare does not cover long-term care, and by long-term care, I mean having an in-home support person help you with bathing, dressing, whatever you need, your personal care needs, that really exists only in a very small amount in Medicare, and it's mostly Medicaid. That's only the public payer of long-term care. If you need a nursing home stay, you can only stay for a certain amount of time in a rehabilitation context when you're on Medicare. But when you're on Medicaid, then all of your nursing home care is paid for until you pass.

Sari Botton:

I have some friends who are dealing with this now with parents of theirs who are in nursing homes and need to leave the nursing homes because they're not covered by Medicaid. They're only covered by Medicare, and it's limited.

Callie Freitag:

Exactly, exactly. And Medicaid has really stringent rules about how much income you have, how much assets you have, how much family support you can receive. And this is something that, again, in a different administration, there are advocates and analysts and research people like me who are trying to envision a future where people have long-term care, right? We're trying to imagine a more expansive future for that. But what we're facing instead is a threatening and contraction of Medicaid services. And so when they're talking about cutting $880 million from Medicaid, it's hard to imagine a world where older folks won't be affected, where long-term care won't be affected. A lot of these programs, especially the programs that are aimed at keeping people in their homes for as long as possible by providing home and community-based services, senior centers, transportation to medical appointments, that sort of thing, those are kind of the bonus bonus things that states get together.

They write the special plan, but the federal government has to approve it. And so these waiver plans, these special home and community-based services, which again are ideas to both save money and also just treat people with the dignity and respect that they deserve. Those I think, are going to be really threatened. I'm just watching, we don't know yet the budget, the outline of the president's budget is supposed to come out this week over the summer. We're going to see what Congress does in the actual budget with appropriations to see what they do. So that's something I'm paying attention to, and I'm really worried about Medicaid. They provide a lot of services to a lot of people.

Sari Botton:

Yeah, I'm worried too. Well, thank you for this update, Callie. It's really helpful, if worrisome.

Callie Freitag:

Can I actually tell you one more thing?

Sari Botton:

Sure, please.

Callie Freitag:

Okay, so we covered the big three. We covered Social Security. We covered Medicare, Medicaid. There is a small agency that people don't know a lot about, but it's called the Administration for Community Living. So ACL. The Administration for Community Living is within the umbrella of Health and Human Services. And about a month ago, the new Secretary of Health and Human Services, RFK Junior, announced that they're going to fundamentally restructure Health and human services, including eliminating this Administration for Community Living and reorganizing it. So why this matters is that the Administration for Community Living is the federal funder of Meals on Wheels, for example, of home delivered meals. They provide a lot of those extra support services like does, but outside of the Medicaid frame. So people who are eligible for Meals on Wheels or senior center meals, that sort of thing, don't have to always meet income requirements, right?

There are more universal, more expansive type of program. ACL provides a lot more home and community-based services. They help connect people to other services. If you have an area agency on aging in your world or in your neighborhood, which you should, that's the administration for Community Living in Action. And they are being threatened. We don't have the details exactly of how this restructuring is going to play out, but right now, federal staff are being fired. So even if they don't cut these programs, we're still dealing with the same kind of Social Security challenge of it'll get so much harder to access these programs

Sari Botton:

More red tape and fewer people to help you with it.

Callie Freitag:

Exactly. Exactly. So I just wanted to highlight that because a lot of people don't know about the Administration for Community living, but they're part of the fabric of every community, and I think it's really important to pay attention to them.

Sari Botton:

Thank you for bringing that up. Is there anything else I haven't asked you that you think we should discuss?

Callie Freitag:

No, that was the last one. I think maybe I need maybe 30 seconds for one more rant. Please. I will take it. So we've talked about programs that affect specifically older people, oldsters as they will, but as I said in our first chat, youngsters are just future oldsters. Ideally, that's what we want. We want people to grow into oldsters at whatever age they start identifying as an oldster. For me, I was maybe four, but I think that good government matters at every age. And so the deportations without due process, the threats to free speech, the cuts to university funding, I'm also salty because Social Security cut all of the retirement and disability research funding that funded, it was $15 million a year for not just me, just hundreds of researchers.

Sari Botton:

For your field.

Callie Freitag:

For my field, gone. And that's just a small pot of the pie, but I'm much more worried about the threats of free speech, the due process issues, just the totalitarian nature of this government. This can't be good as we all age and hope to grow old. I am in government because I want to make a better government for myself as I get older, but not just for myself, for people and community. I want it to be a better place, and I want to grow old in a place that I love. And I think that's not even just threatened. It's just not happening right now where it’s just hard to love this place right now. And all the things that make it good are disappearing under threat.

Sari Botton:

So we've got to all keep our eyes on these things and push back as we can, even if we're not yet of benefit age. Yeah.

Callie Freitag:

Oh yeah. Absolutely. I plan on being out there with a hands off my Social Security. I'm decades from claiming, but Social Security is important. I'm going to call my legislators right after this and say, hands off my Social Security.

Sari Botton:

When I went to one of the hands-off protests, I think it was in March, there was a little toddler with a picket sign that said, get your hands off my future. And it had a little piggy bank. And so yeah, it really affects everybody. It's her future. It's

Callie Freitag:

Our future and our present, and it's worth fighting for. Nevertheless, if we don't show up at the table, the other guys will. Right?

Sari Botton:

They are.

Callie Freitag:

They're there. They're running the table. And so we got to keep showing up and demanding our place.

Sari Botton:

Well, thank you so much for chatting with me again today, Callie, and I hope we don't have to do this every a hundred days, but who knows? Always nice talking with you. That part's good. It's the concerns.

Callie Freitag:

Well, ideally in a hundred days from now, we'll have, I don't know. I would love a new administration a hundred days from now, but it's unlikely that that would happen.

Sari Botton:

Pie in the sky. Just wish for it. Aim high.

Callie Freitag:

Aim high. Yeah. You got to dream. Got to dream it to get it. Yeah.

Sari Botton:

All right. Well, thank you. Great to talk with you once again.

Callie Freitag:

Likewise. Bye, Sari.