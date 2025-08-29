Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bluemountaingrl's avatar
Bluemountaingrl
1dEdited

I’m 71. Divorced after 30+ years. Alone for 7 years now. I have taken 2 inn to inn hiking trips to Europe alone. I guess I’d call them vacation but when you’re retired it’s almost all vacation! In June I was in Portugal to sing with a choir for 9 days. I didn’t know anyone in the choir. We got our music months in advance, learned it at home and then arrived in Portugal to make music together. It was wonderful. I will plan another singing trip next summer and if possible tack on 5 or 6 days of inn to inn walking on either end of the singing. I also take short overnight trips within a few hundred miles from home. Stay at Airbnbs and hike or visit local points of interest. I wish I had a partner to do these things with but so far no luck in connecting with either a man who can keep up with me and who loves music (other than classic rock and roll). I love rock but really Bach rocks best!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Sari Botton and others
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
1dEdited

I am on the tall end of age 66. I typically take two week-long vacations. One mid-spring and one in September. I live in Tacoma WA where the use of fireworks is lawless despite the laws. My neighbors - the ones I never see - set off the biggest and loudest explosions starting a week or two before July 4 and on the 4th and the days around it are what I imagine a war zone to sound like. I’m not exaggerating. My windows shake. My dog cannot be comforted no matter the Rx her vet prescribes. It’s so sad. July 4, 2024 I sat on my couch and booked and AirBnB in Canada for July 2025 while the air around my house filled with noise. How’s that for planning? I Salt Spring Island in BC.

Two ferry rides with the first 90-minutes long and quite choppy, over an expanse of sea that placed me in a place so quiet and pleasant that I forgot it was the 4th, two days later. A local reminded me by saying Happy Birthday America when I told him where I was from. It was the first time I shed tears when I left a place to return home. Seriously.

My dog Olive and I visited the rocky beaches every day. Walked. Shang on a driftwood swing. Collected rocks. Went to AA meetings. Listened to musicians at outdoor cafes. Bought willow for weaving at a farm. Explored a very old tiny cemetery. Sat and listened to ravens communicate. Walked a forest trail. Chatted with locals. Watched extraordinary sunsets. And I worked on my art. Nothing planned except that initial booking. Morning of my last day my car wouldn’t start. Its battery was dead but mine was fully charged. Lovely hosts helped me out and I made the first of two ferries home.

Can’t wait to do it again!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
85 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sari Botton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture