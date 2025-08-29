Readers,

This week I’m finally taking a summer vacation. As you’re reading this, I’m at a wedding in Portugal. (I pre-wrote/edited/scheduled all of this week’s posts ahead of time, like a normal person neurodivergent workaholic.)

Hello from a beach in Portugal…

I think this is a good place for me to confess that I’m bad at vacation. I’m lousy at planning for it—I wait too long, then only have crummy travel arrangements and accommodations to choose from—and then once I’m away, I find it hard to relax and enjoy myself.

I become hyper-vigilant about whether I’m doing a good enough job of relaxing and enjoying myself. Are you having fun yet, Sari? You know, you only have a few days left. Better start enjoying yourself! You call that enjoying yourself? Get cracking! Time’s running out… (I do this to myself every time I get a massage, too: When are you going to relax so you can truly reap the benefits of this treatment? You have only 60 minutes…59…58… Are you relaxing yet? The clock is ticking, lady!)

As someone who aspires to be a better summertime (and anytime) vacationer, I thought I’d turn to you, esteemed readers, to learn about where and how you spend your precious time off. In the comments please tell us…

How old are you? Did you go on any kind of vacation this summer? Where to? Or did you do a “staycation” at or near home? What did you do on your time off? Were you able to relax and enjoy yourself? Did you travel alone or with other people? Do you have a regular place you return to each summer, with family and/or friends? Where? What’s your ideal vacation like? And…do you, like me, struggle to take time off from work? Answer as many or as few of these questions as you’d like! (If you’re commenting, please also do me the favor of hitting the heart button ❤️ for algorithmic purposes. Thank you!)

Me, I’m on the tall end of 59. And as I mentioned above, I struggle to take time off and get away.

I think I rely, emotionally, on the structure of my daily work life—perhaps too much so. I feel held by work. This is especially true in these chaotic, scary times. Keeping myself in perpetual motion on the work front is very much a coping strategy. (It’s also obviously how I support myself.) And what’s that they say—If you do what you love, you’ll never “work” a day in your life? This is work I love.

But I also know that for my mental and physical health, I need to take breaks. And once I manage to get out of Dodge and wind myself down, I can enjoy a change of scenery, a lazy schedule, a beach, a pool, a lounge chair, a book, an interesting city to explore. (I’m not one of those adventure vacation people and likely never will be.)

I like to discover new places. But I've also always envied people who have summer homes, or who rent the same summer house for a week or two (or longer) each year

’s novel

Last summer I really enjoyed that novel (and recently got to read an advance copy of the follow-up, out October 28th, which I also enjoyed).

, out October 28th, which I also enjoyed). Reading

, I felt almost as if I were on vacation with that engaging family.

Sandwich

Okay, your turn:

I hope you got to go someplace good and really relax and enjoy yourself. (I also hope that as you’re reading this, I am in fact relaxing and enjoying myself!) Because I’m away, I won’t be able to “like” your comments and respond to them with the same frequency I usually do. As Linda Richman used to say, “Talk amongst yourselves!” But I look forward to engaging with you all again, as soon as I’m back.

Thanks, as always, for being the most engaged, thoughtful, kind commenters I’ve ever encountered on the internet. And thank you, too, for all your encouragement and support. 🙏 💝 I literally couldn’t do this without you.

