Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Asha Sanaker's avatar
Asha Sanaker
7hEdited

I first started watching soap operas, specifically General Hospital, with my mom when I was a toddler, before she went back to work full-time. Home sick alone from school? Soap operas will keep you company. Laying around with nothing to do during the summer? Soap operas and a box fan will help you survive. I'm pretty convinced one of the reasons I went on, once I started reading books, to loving epic fantasy series is because soap operas had clued me into the reality that I never want the story to end. The characters become so real for me, even if the stories are absurd, that I don't want to let them go.

When I went to Cuba, you could set your watch by the time when all of Havana would be inside watching telenovelas. That was the first time in my life I realized soaps didn't have to be gender-coded. Everybody watched them. When my ex and I moved back East to a town where we knew no one, soaps helped me feel like I had friends. I didn't, but I had the never ending story, and it got me over the hump. My ex had never been to Cuba, saw soaps as feminine nonsense, and was contemptuous of my attachment. But here we are, 25 years later, and I still believe in the power of soaps to bring people together, while he (and his contempt) has been rightfully exiled.

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3 replies by Sari Botton and others
Beth's avatar
Beth
5h

Ryan’s Hope & All My Children, all summer long, 1978.

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