Text and all illustrations by Peter Moore.

MY EMOTIONAL LIFE AS A FATHER IS DIVIDED INTO THREE PARTS: 1. Looking forward to spending time with my far-flung, maddeningly independent sons, 2. actually spending time with my far-flung, maddeningly independent sons, and 3. feeling depressed that my far-flung, maddeningly independent sons have left me and are never coming back.

Until the next visit. Then the cycle repeats, as it will until I’m no longer there to repeat it.

So when my older son Jake flew to Colorado last Christmas, my wife and I drove an hour to the airport to pick him up. Yes, he’s very capable with transit apps. But an extra 60 minutes of Jake-time is precious. Alas, after New Year’s, he had an early flight back, to resume his Big Deal Job. I was, of course, awake at 4AM to give him one last hug, to tell him I love him. But that morning, the Uber driver got what I desperately wanted, what I always want: One more hour with Jake.

After they drove off, I walked back into the house. It was midwinter dark. I reached around a corner to flick on a light, but my traitorous hand hit a framed family portrait hanging just above the light switch. The photo leapt off the wall; and our family wheeled through space then detonated on the floor.

I stood amidst the glass shards on the floor, placed my hands over my eyes, and wept. Loudly. Jake, his brother Tyler, and the life we lived together, in smithereens.

Why couldn’t my wife and I have produced needy, clingy offspring, instead of these titans of independence?

My life is rife with goodbyes right now. I kissed off a career in magazine publishing, an industry that no longer fully exists. I forgot the dreams that never made it off my pillow. I turned my back on friends at the opposite end of the political spectrum. I went to a memorial for my bike-and-ski buddy Rick, carried off by a sudden heart attack. I sighed away my octogenarian friend Pieter, born exactly twenty years before I was, and lively as hell, until he went into hospice. And my own parents are now gone to ash and burial urns.

Am I waving, or drowning in self pity?

That airport scene in the holiday romcom Love, Actually, is a lie. It makes a love-fest out of “hello” in the arrivals halls at Heathrow. But during the holidays, the airport is also about departures. As much love as we lavish on dear ones who show up, from the minute they reach you, the clock is ticking until the equal and opposite reaction strikes: vanishing. And that lasts longer.

The ghost of my favorite poet, Galway Kinnell, sidles up to me as I wait at the airport, watching family reunions bloom all around me. Kinnell keeps whispering words from his poem “Little Sleeps Head Sprouting Hair in the Moonlight.”

Peter, he hisses…

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published …learn to reach deeper into the sorrows to come—to touch the almost imaginary bones under the face, to hear under the laughter the wind crying across the black stones. Kiss the mouth that tells you, here, here is the world. This mouth. This laughter. These temple bones. The still undanced cadence of vanishing.

To which I say, “Hush, Galway. I’m looking for Jake and his wife!” And then they rise up the escalator, beaming like twin suns. But those suns are temporary phenomena, gliding back down that escalator and over the horizon.

The darkness resumes.

For the last two months, my wife and I have been captivated by a course called “Mindful Endings,” which is just what it sounds like: Death 101–A primer on the Big Goodbye. Don’t leave the planet without it!

Class met every two weeks, in the waning afternoon light. We listened to TED Talks about painful, or perfect, deaths, with testimony from grieving relatives about how they botched—or beatified—their beloveds’ final exits. They hoped to help us make beautiful endings, too. Is there more important work to do, as the light fades?

Many of my fellow students had lived through horrific farewells with dying loved ones. Two of my classmates saw 50-year-old spouses off before their time. Another worked in various ERs, experiencing the medical world’s hero complex up close. He watched doctors “save” their patients, so they could live on and 1. suffer longer, 2. experience the joy of being held on the toilet by their children, 3. become lost forever in a mental fog, and 4. spend $60K, on average, for that final packet of indignities.

With deaths like that, who needs to linger over goodbye?

One of our homework assignments was to craft our “Five Wishes,” a farewell formula developed by Jim Towey, who worked in Mother Theresa’s hospice in Washington, D.C. From that experience, he distilled a framework to help us avoid the wrong kind of death rattle. Towey wanted me to specify:

who will make life-or-death decisions for me if I can’t make them myself (yank that plug, dear wife!);

what kind of treatment I want near the end (if somebody offers me CPR, ask them how they’d enjoy being reduced to a vegetative state, with cracked ribs and no hope of recovery, all of which are more likely outcomes than “full recovery”);

how comfortable I want to be (spa level, with all available drugs);

how I want to be treated, on my deathbed (music, joy, laughter, remembrance);

what I want my loved ones to know (they made my life, so I forgive them if they blow it with the god-level decisions at the end).

I have also taken a course called “plan your own memorial service.” I know, my extracurriculars are a barrel of laughs. But the farewell questionnaire was actually fun to fill out. I thought about my Spotify “favorites” playlist (heavy on my besties Richard Thompson, John Prine, and Steve Forbert), what poem I’d like read (“Crossing the Bar,” by Alfred Lord Tennyson; also my dad’s favorite), and the general tenor of the day (is it too much to ask for fireworks?).

I could imagine my loved ones’ laughter at John Prine’s song “Bottomless Lake”—my personal theme song, which hilariously recounts a vacation gone awry. The family car plunges into the body of water evoked in the song title. Only, nobody dies. They eat fried chicken, tell stories, and admire the fish swimming by the car windows. That was exactly how our family vacations went, for years! The song is a hoot, but given the choice, I’d rather listen to it with everybody.

Now our kids are in the driver’s seat, spotting fish out of their own car windows. Meanwhile, death is the unavoidable destination, and an Irish goodbye isn’t an option. Death is noisy, and insistent. That’s why I’m trying to script my farewell. I want to depart as I lived–with joy, humor, love, and good music playing me off the planet.

Can you ever be too prepared for the inevitable?

Meanwhile, Jake has promised that, at the end of his next visit, he’ll let us drive him to the airport. He knows: That hour is precious.