Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maydo's avatar
Maydo
8h

This essay puts the sweet in bittersweet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Verna Gillis's avatar
Verna Gillis
9h

A rare treat. A wonderful start to yet another day

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
66 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sari Botton
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture