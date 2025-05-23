Kristine Kopperud, right, with her late grandmother Betty back in 2018.

the difficulties she witnessed as important women in her life faced their last days;

the ways in which it can be challenging for elders’ children and other family members to sufficiently tend to them;

the aloneness and debilitating loneliness many elders face as they’re nearing death;

and the possibility of creating communities of care, which could theoretically improve the quality of our final years.

The piece is moving, and it includes some useful reporting and resources. You’ll find it down below this section. ⬇️

There’s also an “open thread” element, in that I invite you to share what your later-in-life and end-of-life planning might look like, and what you might have learned from being involved with elders’ care in their final years. In the comments please tell us (*answer as many or as few of these as you’d like):

How old are you? Have you set up later-in-life and end-of-life plans for yourself, in terms of your care, DNRs, etc.? Are you partnered or alone? Do you have children, and are they able to care for you? Are you living in a senior facility now, and do you feel supported there? Do you have Medicare and or Medicaid? Have you been involved in the care of elders, either as a friend or family member, or as a professional? What have been the challenges? Do you have any helpful information to share? Have you been a part of a community of elders (officially or just socially) who help one another? What has that been like? (If you’re commenting, please also do me the favor of hitting the heart button ❤️ for algorithmic purposes. Thank you!)

Me? I have written before about how I am both obsessed with my need to make end-of-life plans, and completely avoiding the topic. At almost 60, with a 63-year-old husband, I’m getting a little long in the tooth for putting this off.

I often joke that someday I’ll establish “Oldster Manor,” a hip, affordable senior residence offering varying levels of care, where I and a community of my peers can live out our final days caring for one another, chipping in for medical assistance and other professional support.

When I’ve imagined this place, I’ve particularly had in mind those of us who aren’t so well set up for debilitating health issues and other difficulties that come later in life—for instance, those, like me, who don’t have kids to care for us in our later and final years, and who might not have Medicare and Medicaid to help us afford our medical and residential needs.

It’s only a joke because I’m not in any kind of position to make such a big venture a reality. But at this tenuous time in our democracy, when more and more kinds of assistance keep getting summarily cut, I’ve come to believe that communities of care are increasingly important. I see the fantastical “Oldster Manor” as a community of care.

Here is Kristine Kopperud’s essay. ⬇️

Kristine Kopperud, right, with her grandmother Betty back in 2018.

Other Ways Out, For Ourselves and Loved Ones

Kristine Kopperud on provisioning communities of care for our ends of days.

It’s true: aging is not for sissies. Most of us, by mid-life, have been hit over the head by evidence of our mortality: a dark spot on a scan, the phone ringing in the dead of night, a relative or friend suddenly in need of greater care than their independence affords—rides to appointments, maybe, or help to lift a casserole dish from the middle rack of their oven.

If we’re lucky, these needs accumulate gradually, so that we can adapt and plan around them. We learn to take public transit, or, buy an aluminum casserole dish, much lighter than our cast-iron Le Creuset. But there’s a point at which the need outsizes the available help—when we stop taking out the trash on windy days, as my partner’s late mother did, say, because a gust might blow us over. Then we stop taking out trash on any winter day, because of the cold, the distance to the dumpster, and the height to which we have to pitch the bags over our heads, arms stiffened by a heavy coat and osteoarthritis. Then one day, we find, instead, that the lavender-scented trash bags are six-high in our guest bathroom until a family member, neighbor, or friend can take them to the curb.

We’ve all seen this kind of progression—in ourselves, in others, in our democracy. Most of us don’t readily admit looking away. I know I did.

The last time I saw my partner’s mother, I had just run requisite errands for her—stops that took me maybe 30 minutes on my layover in the Midwest, where she still lived but we did not.

We knew she was nursing a broken wrist—the other one—this time after having fallen through her heavy apartment door while bringing in the groceries she had delivered, but she staunchly refused regular medical care or any possibility of moving to assisted living, believing, probably rightly, that it would require her to quit smoking.

Still, I gasped when she gingerly slid her bum arm from the sling she’d made of her sleeve and laid it on the sofa next to her, motionless as the TV remote. Her whole hand was purpled with bruising, its slender pinky and thumb folded under, unused. Unusable. Then she looked up at me as I leaned over her for a closer look, her lips a hard line, her dulled but defiant hazel eyes asking nothing.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 Report on Aging Americans estimates that 28% of Americans age 65 and older—16.2 million people—live alone. This percentage increases with age so that by age 75, 42% of women (like my partner’s mother, like my mother, both widows) are living alone. Self-sufficiency presents its own challenges, but there’s a worse and likely corollary condition: feeling alone, which can increase dementia risk by as much as 31%, according to the National Institute on Aging. “Loneliness won’t just make you miserable,” says Dr. Jeremy Noble, a Harvard Medical professor and director at The Foundation for Art and Healing. “It will kill you.”

You know what happened next. I swept up what I could, without embarrassing her. I hauled the lavender-scented trash. I gave her a long hug and a few more minutes of conversation, then took our usual selfie. And I left. I flew home, several states away.

Three months later, we were notified by an emergency room that she’d been admitted for yet another fall. This was the second 9-1-1 call in a week. The first, made by my partner, had resulted in her refusing to let paramedics transport her for care. This second time, though, she’d called herself. She never returned home. She died of complications of COPD, wondering in her last lucid moments why no meds made breathing easier.

Back in her apartment, my partner found two cases-worth of Diet Coke cans, rinsed and lined up next to her sink. “It’s almost like she called when the soda ran out,” he told me, with rare levity in the chaos of clearing her belongings. How do I prevent this for us? I thought.

So where does this scale tip—when, by the weight of one casserole dish, we might move from a state of expected, even bemusing diminishment to feeling alone in our incapacity?

Can we tip back—not to what we once were, but into the convivial safety net we once had?

Betty Lou (Rodgers) Andrews, my mom’s mom and last surviving grandparent, died this past December 2nd, having lived 92 years, 11 months and 11 days.

Kristine Kopperud’s grandmother Betty, right, with Kristine’s mother Cheryl (center) and Cheryl’s brother, circa 1960.

For the past five of those years, my Kissy Gram (so dubbed for her habit of hugging us tightly and smooching us smotheringly, lips pressed close to our ear), was a resident of a nursing home in South Dakota. Her “placement” was due directly to her having first enrolled in Medicaid housing benefits in South Dakota more than twenty years earlier. She’d been adjacent to full public assistance since 1972, when her divorce from my farmer grandfather left her without ever having held an off-farm job, assets of any kind, or credit in her own name.

Always flirty and charming, Betty got by as a counter girl in high-end department stores, selling perfume and lingerie. My friends called her my “Glamma.” But she was just making it. She owned her double-wide trailer, made homey over the years by a three-season porch, a tidy yard she mowed in a strapless terry cloth romper (for an even tan), and her signature nautically inspired yard art. But she owed increasing rent on the corner lot her trailer sat on, meaning, she saved very little for any foreseeable kind of retirement.

When she could no longer work the hours to afford her home, my mom helped her downsize to an income-adjusted apartment in a low-lying L-shaped complex identical to a nursing home. Betty lived there for more than a decade, refusing to move to assisted living—even after her belongings were stolen from the shared storeroom, even after she could no longer turn her head to look both ways to drive to the hairdresser, even after her third, then her sixth fall—because she feared losing custody of her cat, Lucky. Also, I suspect she knew, maybe she’d even joked: If she went to the home, there was no coming out alive.

But when a fire destroyed Betty’s apartment building in 2019, the only “Medicaid bed” was hours deeper into South Dakota, far from her remaining community of friends, and still hours from my mom, her most constant caretaker.

“I always thought I should be doing more for her, and we talked about it many times,” my mom, a retired teacher, tells me. “Mom would wave me away. ‘You have your own life,’ she’d say. ‘I don’t want to be a burden.’”

My mom had also buried my dad—the love of a lifetime—after two gruesome years of lymphoma. The glacial trauma of his caretaking made my mom wary of getting too close to Betty’s. “I can’t do it again,” she told me, stricken, of home hospice. “I can’t live with that in the next room, again.” And I believed her.

Instead, my mom visited Betty for a long weekend every three weeks and called her nearly every day at 3pm, before the nursing home staff wheeled her out to “dinner” with the other residents. “‘Hi, beautiful of all beautifuls!’” my mom would crow when Betty picked up. At this Betty would croak in her husky alto, “Honey, you haven’t seen me lately,” Huh. Huh. Huh.

Most days, especially in the last year, these calls were my mom’s barometer for Betty’s pain and lucidity, after which she’d call the nursing staff and ask about med dosage, symptoms, Betty’s weight, and a record of what she’d been eating. Many days, my mom had to shout through the phone to keep Betty awake when the line drifted to silence. Other days, Betty would chatter on, narrating the sitcoms on the TV in front of her. “Ding! Ding! Ding!” my mother would chirp—their agreed-upon signal that something had been said before (often in the same conversation). “I just love you so much,” Betty would call out on auto-response, when maybe she hadn’t heard the last question, or her thoughts had wandered from the conversation. “I love you more,” my mom would respond.

As Betty’s weight dropped and her diet dimmed mostly to a liquid nutritional supplement she could drink through a straw, she became a candidate for palliative hospice care. This brought more caregivers to her bedside—the aide coordinating her case, who also took to curling her hair and painting her nails; a guitar player; a massage therapist; a chaplain who knew her name. Best of all, hospice meant a new coordinating physician—a man—for whom Betty would perk up, fawning over his every question like sips of champagne. “For Pete’s sake, Mom!” my mother would chide. “Quit batting your eyes!”

“Betty, at the helm, on the Missouri River (where she camped and raised a garden most of my childhood), circa 1980.”

Within a few months, improbably, Betty flunked hospice. She’d gained a few pounds, and her vitals were stronger. She started eating in the dining room again—mostly dessert. Her improved prognosis meant she no longer qualified for the music, massage, and most crucial, the hands-on devotion of her nursing aide, Karen, who by then was a daughter-like confidant. By failing to die, Betty lost access to the community inspiring her, somehow, to live.

She returned to “maintenance” status in the home—a system stripped so bare by COVID that when I was allowed to visit, there was no one at the desk at the entry or the first nurse’s station I encountered.

Back on hospice Betty went. And off. Then on, again. “I bet she’s a legend in the elder community,” my partner mused in awe. “She’s That Woman Who Failed Hospice Twice?!”

***

At the time of her death, Betty had a fractured humerus, likely a dislocated shoulder, and a shattered kneecap—from falling out of bed (even with a rail) or having been dropped by nursing home staff who were under-informed of her frailty and undermanned in transferring her from bed to wheelchair, in her last months. She was treated promptly for these injuries—heavily medicated, actually—and the facility was reviewed twice to allay concerns of elder abuse, but there was little more to be done. About a dying human. My grandmother. Blue-blue-eyed Betty.

We should have been there, I think often, for myself and others in my far-flung family. We should have done more.

But could we have? Would we?

What would I have done differently to bring an elder’s needs into my spare bedroom, 1,558 miles away, when my mother and I working together probably couldn’t lift Betty’s 121 pounds, milk glass, without her cracking?

How did we—and the 1.3 million elders like Betty—arrive here, with pain and pleasantries and piss handled alternately by underpaid strangers?

How will my mom avoid this fate?

How will I?

***

My mom got the call that Betty was actively dying while our remaining nuclear family was gathered at her house for Thanksgiving. Our geographies and schedules made the holiday together rare, and my mom hesitated to rush to South Dakota to sit vigil. Ultimately, she decided to wait a day, until we were all on the road home and she could make her own peace in quiet.

Since my dad’s death, I’ve trained as a death doula—a nonmedical caregiver/coordinator for the dying and their family—and my mom and I talk practically about end of life more often than most. She’s done what estate planning can be done, and she makes decisions in her own home—about the camera surveilling her front door, about the digital thermostat—that will one day help me manage her day-to-day needs remotely. But with Betty’s impending death between us, I could feel Mom needed…more.

I’ve come to believe that care is our only real currency—in how we notice, listen to, and respond to each other— closely , in community. This is not simple or easy. Car ing is inconvenient. It takes time we don’t think we have and forces us to lead with curiosity and trust, even across otherwise treacherous divides, including shame or guilt over our own (in)actions. At least one school of trauma-informed therapy teaches us to imagine reaching the child we once were, the children others once were. I suggest it’s equally as humanizing to imagine the aged or ill we will each become.

Late that night, as I rummaged for my toothbrush in the bathroom we shared, I found her standing at the counter staring blankly at the day-of-the-week pill organizer open in front of her, her toiletry bag at her feet. It’s a royal blue backpack with the logo of a hospital on the front flap, swag she’s been carrying since my dad’s cancer treatment at that institution.

“Mom, you can go to her, right now, if you want,” I told her again. “I’ll go with you.” This would require me to change flights and for my daughter to miss school, but we both know the space of dying is rare and unrecoverable. If you miss it, you miss it—a most profound last chance at…so many things.

“No, I’ve decided,” my mom replied, snapping out of her reminiscence and back into the business of packing—the busy-ness of managing care, her familiar crutch. “Betty wouldn’t want us rushing there just to sit and wait.” And it’s true—if you asked my grandmother on any given day what she’d been doing, she was likely to reply, “Well, the highlight has been sitting here on my patushka.”

So my mom waited, sent her grandkids off by daylight. And it was true, the nurse on rounds said, that she missed Betty’s likely last lucid moments. Her last gesture of recognition was to pucker her lips, her signature mwaa mwaa, softly against my mom’s cheek when she leaned in to kiss her and whisper, “I’m here.”

“Call me,” I told my mom, “whenever you need,” and she did. At 11:42 p.m. my time, my cell rang.

First a heavy beat of silence, then my mom sobbing, snatching breath.

“She’s gone,” she choked out. Then, as so many say of the veil suddenly visible, “I just can’t believe she’s really gone.”

“Thanks, Steen,” she continued moments later, referring to me by my childhood nickname—then blowing her nose, which, in her case, is a famously loud and gelatinous affair. I could hear her clicking back to some form of busy-ness on her end of the line, something that would get her the rest of the way through.

“That was just what I needed.”

***

I’ve come to believe that care is our only real currency—in how we notice, listen to, and respond to each other—closely, in community. This is not simple or easy. Caring is inconvenient. It takes time we don’t think we have and forces us to lead with curiosity and trust, even across otherwise treacherous divides, including shame or guilt over our own (in)actions. At least one school of trauma-informed therapy teaches us to imagine reaching the child we once were, the children others once were. I suggest it’s equally as humanizing to imagine the aged or ill we will each become.

Also, there’s no guarantee that caring, as a change agent, is a good investment, when our reckoning comes. What we give to others may be reciprocated when our bodies or minds give out, but we can’t expect a 1:1 return. As this metaphor goes, caring involves risk.

But we’re going to lose it all, anyway. People very near their end know this. They talk with ancestors and see lights and look to the corners of their rooms. They often rally for a few hours, sometimes days or weeks, so that those who will go on living see them as they once were, and say things they often wished they’d said. And maybe that’s the miracle: that we should count back from our very last minute of life, however far from it we feel we are, and be the care required to get from that moment to the one we occupy right now. “Wouldn’t that be the cat’s pajamas,” Betty might say.

I’m a firm believer in celebrating death days—the date of a person’s passing—recognizing, too, that we each live our own death day every year. I also believe in saying the names of the dead—in the Aztec-Catholic tradition of staving off death-death by letting their names remain “a comfortable music in the mouth” (gràzie, Mary Oliver).

Keith. Sharon. Marlin. Verna, Frank. Betty.

Norma. Judith. Ernest. Chris.

There are more. There will be more.

Will this and other imaginaria about dying “better” keep me in clean Depends, one day?

I can’t know.

But I bet acknowledging the bruises to our current system and paying what I can forward will make my own death easier to talk about and plan for, between now and then. Likely yours, too. At least, we’re likely to hear each other, or—that was a bad pun…maybe see each other? Feel each other?—so that the dying of the light is a lot less lonely.

Let’s try it. What else could we possibly have to lose?

Okay, your turn (*answer as many or as few of these as you’d like):

How old are you? Have you set up later-in-life and end-of-life plans for yourself, in terms of your care, DNRs, etc.? Are you partnered or alone? Do you have children, and are they able to care for you? Are you living in a senior facility now, and do you feel supported there? Do you have Medicare and or Medicaid? Have you been involved in the care of elders, either as a friend or family member, or as a professional? What have been the challenges? Do you have any helpful information to share? Have you been a part of a community of elders (officially or just socially) who help one another? What has that been like? (If you’re commenting, please also do me the favor of hitting the heart button ❤️ for algorithmic purposes. Thank you!)

Big thanks to Kristine Kopperud! And to all of you—the most engaged, thoughtful, kind commenters I have ever encountered on the internet. And thank you, too, for all your support. 🙏 💝 I couldn’t do this without you.

-Sari