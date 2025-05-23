Oldster Magazine

Peggy Mandell
13h

Dear Kristine: This is the most gorgeous essay I've read to date on the subject of death and dying, rife with honesty, humility and the courage to "look death in the eye," as my son said watching his father breathe his last. His father was his first and last teacher, as are all of our parents, even as we think we can do better, control more. Truth is, we probably can't. We can only aspire to their grace in facing life's loneliest moment, our inexorable relinquishment of the control we thought we had.

Wendy Brown-Baez
12h

This is such an important topic as my peer group ages. I am 70, I live alone, my son and his family live in the next suburb north. I know he would take care of me but I don't want to live with him if I can find an alternative. My best friend and I say we will take care of each other... we've known each other for 45 years and we would at least live together if needed. I have Medicare. I took care of my mom while she was dying; she was able to die at home with the support of hospice but she was angry at the loss of control. She said she was ok with going into hospice at the end, but when the time came, she wanted to stay in her home. The last thing we did together was redecorate in fall colors (it was August). I am very Intentional about being in intergenerational spaces: I am still working as a writing instructor and I teach although less this year than previously. I attend church and adult ed and workshops and the forums. I show up at book readings, theater, and museums. I go to the gym to swim and to do yoga. I attend Zoom calls. I am active on Instagram and look for opportunities to mingle. I stay connected in community, it is essential. It is necessary for our society to be in conversation about eldering and if we had more respect for our elders, we would care for them, we would consider ways to listen to their wisdom and tap into their experience. The care provided would be a joy instead of a burden. It was a shock to become invisible, to feel pushed out of the way because I take longer to do things. We see death as a failure and therefore, the conversations about end of life decisions are avoided. If we thought of elderhood as a vital role in our community, we would find new ways to be together. By the way, my middle grandson and I go on dates: dinner and a movie, and Thelma was the movie he has liked the best.

