Giovanna
4h

I’m pretty sure that the reason we can get out of bed in the morning is because we think we’re going to live forever: our beloved mates will never die, our children will never die, we will never die….. NOT true, sadly! In May of 2024 my 77 year old beloved husband of 45 years died of a vicious cancer in 12 days after his diagnosis. We were pretty sure he was going to live forever as his mom lived to 99 (in strong body with very strong mind) and his dad at 94. We were lulled into denial by his long-lived parents. So…. The very good news is that when my 80 year old mom died in 2002 after 9 months of leukemia, she taught us a very important lesson: have your estate in order. She had a trust (and will), my sister was the executor, no probate. Easy street. We could deal with our grief and forget the rest. The month after mom died, at age 51, I hired an estate attorney (husband Dave never wanted to talk about death and dying! Well SOMEONE needs to!! That was always me, also I’ve always been the financial planner in the family, he didn’t want to talk about money either although in his work he dealt with millions of dollars). We created a reversible family trust, wrote wills, Advanced Directives, etc. We decided this was especially important since we traveled a lot, both overseas and in the states. Lots of flying. Lots of driving…. Buses, trains, ferries… Accidents happen all the time!In 2014, we amended the Trust. In September 2023, we amended it again. We don’t have a great deal of money but we do have a home and a cabin on a lake. And a disabled adult daughter. Dave died May 2024. Now I’ve amended the Trust yet again to reflect my current thoughts with Dave dead. All the kids know who our young attorney is, my young CPA. I tell the kids, when I die just sit down with those two and talk. They’ll help you with all the legal stuff. As Dave always would say to me, none of us are getting out of this alive. Now I live with my broken heart - our kids too - but at least our affairs are in order! Thanks for reading this far! Get to work. And read Atul Guwande, Being Mortal. Life-changing read.

Dwight Lee Wolter
4h

CONSIDER families that are less intimate- no discussion after dinner with wine and tears (as beautiful as this story was). I am a pastor. My suggestion: put your desire for a memorial service (or not) IN WRITING. You put a will in writing, right? A feisty oldster came to my office long ago and told me what she wanted regarding a service in our church (not the funeral home) what song to be played on our 2,000+ pipe organ as well as an Elvis Presley tune, what scripture and favorite poet readings she wanted, what hymn, donation to charity in lieu of flowers, etc. When she passed, her often warring, agnostic daughters sharpened their grieving minds. The deceased got little of what she wanted, down to the service not being in the church. The daughters got their way. No one had a problem with the daughters being agnostic (we are a progressive Protestant denomination) but they seemed to ignore their mother being a Christian. You might be surprised how often the service for the departed becomes about the survivors. That episode inspired me to send a note to all persons in the church inclined to take it seriously, (i.e. oldsters and those facing severe illness) asking about their wishes. Some people wrote their wishes AND wanted to talk to me about the thoughts, feelings and beliefs (or lack thereof) that filling-out the form brought to their surface.

Peace Whenever Possible,

Dwight Lee Wolter

