Catherine Gigante-Brown
Your essay touched me deeply. My BFF from high school recently lost her youngest son...at age 36. She phoned me early in the morning to tell me. At first, I didn't know what to say or do. Then I realized that the best I could do was be present, to be there for her. To share stories about Jon, to laugh, to cry.

To just be there. And as a person with stage 4 cancer, I find it important and necessary to discuss my impending death. I even have a Google doc of my last wishes and a playlist for my memorial. It makes people so uncomfortable when I mention this, even my husband of 30 years. Thank you for helping to normalize grief and death. I feel it should be as normal to discuss as birth is.

Amy Halloran
Thank you for this opportunity to name our grief! I am 58 years old and anticipating the fifth anniversary of my father‘s death.

I am also sitting with five deaths this year: my dear cousin Mark Kennedy, who always had me pegged; my father‘s baby brother Michael Halloran, whose offers of martinis I should never have rejected; my brother-in-law, Jeff Jensen, who missed seeing the birth of his second grandchild and has left my older sister with a very quiet house; my younger sister’s best friend Michele Sullivan, who was an extra sister to all of us, an extra daughter for my mom; and my husband’s aunt Hester Witchey. I’m so grateful he got us all together a few weeks before she died.

