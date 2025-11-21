Rebecca Soffer and her parents, Ray and Shelby, in New York City, 2005.

Readers,

Today we have an essay by

newsletter writer

touching on grief, what she's learned about our culture's limited attitudes toward it, and her broader approach.

Rebecca lost both her parents when she was in her early 30s. In the aftermath, she came to find that mortality, loss, and grief were taboo subjects most people avoided. Any discussion of those things was one-note: somber. There seemed to be no room for joy, or laughter in recalling those who’d died.

Feeling alone, Soffer became acutely aware that our culture lacks effective modes of connection between those who are mourning and the people in their lives. Recognizing that void took her in a surprising direction—she became a thought leader and author on the subject.

Here’s a sobering bit of math: the older we get, the more people we lose, and therefore the more grief we encounter. It would be nice to be able to talk more freely about it, and to expand our notions of how to process it. That’s where Soffer and her work come in.

Given how many respondents to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire cite losing loved ones as a difficult aspects of getting older, I thought this would be a good topic to prompt readers about. In the comments please tell us:

How old are you? Whose loss(es) are you grieving? What has your experience of grief been like? Have there been surprises around that? Have there been moments of humor and laughter? What do you do to manage your grief? How do you engage with others who are grieving? Answer as many or as few of these questions as you’d like! (If you’re commenting, please also do me the favor of hitting the heart button ❤️ for algorithmic purposes. Thank you.)

Me, I’m 60. I’ve been grieving my late stepfather, Stanley “Rockets” Fleishman since he left us, at 89, in May of 2018, along with my dear friend Julie Novak, who died fifteen months ago, in August, 2024, at 51, from breast cancer. Oh, and my sister-in-law Jean Marie Macaluso, who died of Covid and ovarian cancer in February of 2021.

The three of them come to me in dreams. Given how full of life and funny all three of them were were, it probably shouldn’t surprise me that these days, they keep me entertained in my sleeping hours from the great beyond (or my unconscious mind, who knows?). I love telling people about these sweet “visitations.”

I’ve also possibly never stopped grieving my maternal grandmother, Clarisse Kemp Masket, who died from breast cancer in 1972, when I was 6 and 1/2.

I have had some of my favorite times with family while sitting shiva, the Jewish tradition of visiting with those in mourning for the first seven days after their loved one’s passing. There’s something about the surprise of it, even if the deceased had been headed in the direction of death for some time; something about being brought together at least somewhat spontaneously. It disarms everyone, allowing them to be realer, and also more fun to be around, than they might be at an event that’s been long-planned, like a wedding.

When my cousin visited recently, we reminisced about both suffering a bad case of the giggles at a relative’s funeral in the 90s. In his eulogy, the rabbi—a distant cousin who apparently didn’t know our gruff, curmudgeonly relative terribly well—extolled virtues that, well, the man never truly possessed. Right there in the funeral parlor, my cousin and I completely lost it. We struggled to contain our laughter, and maintain our composure. At one point, trying to hold my laughter in caused me to make a snorting sound, which only made us both laugh harder.

Sometimes in grave moments (no pun intended), we seem to be unconsciously driven toward comic relief—especially if we encounter absurdity. There’s absurdity present in even (especially?) the darkest experiences. Once we recognized it, whether it’s deemed appropriate or not, we can’t help but laugh. If laughter is explicitly verboten? All bets are off. I’ve never laughed harder than when I wasn’t “supposed to.”

And now for Rebecca Soffer's story…

Here’s Rebecca Soffer’s Essay ⬇️

Rebecca Soffer and her parents, Shelby and Ray, in 1997.

I Didn’t Choose the Grief Life; the Grief Life Chose Me

I thought I’d spend my career producing comedy. Instead, I’m producing conversations about mortality—and they’re a lot more alive than you’d think.

By Rebecca Soffer

I never meant to become the Grief Lady.

Honestly, that was never the plan. I didn’t major in Mourning Studies. I didn’t grow up dreaming of one day being introduced onstage as a “thought leader on grief and loss.” (Which, let’s be real, is probably the most depressing business card anyone could hand out at a cocktail party.)

But life, and death, had other plans.

When I was in my early 30s, both of my parents died just a few years apart. I was single, creative, busy, and suddenly living in a world that no longer made sense. The rules had changed, and nobody had bothered to send me the new manual.

One day I found myself standing in a grocery store aisle, staring at a wall of cereal, realizing that no one around me had any idea that my entire family had just changed shape. Everyone else was picking out granola. I was trying to figure out how to breathe.

I didn’t understand why something so universal felt so lonely.

In 2013, a friend and I co-founded a little online project called Modern Loss . We figured we'd publish a few honest essays about grief—what it actually feels like, what people say (and don't say), how absurd and human and messy it all is—and maybe, if we were lucky, a few hundred readers would find comfort in it. Instead, thousands did. And then millions.

We are, after all, a species that has built elaborate rituals around virtually everything else: birth, marriage, gender reveals, even the launch of a new iPhone. But death? It’s the last great taboo. We whisper about it. We change the subject. We isolate people who are living inside it because we’re scared of saying the wrong thing, or maybe scared of our own reflection in their loss.

Clockwise from top left, Rebecca Soffer as a young girl, dancing with her father; with her mother in 1997; with her father in Cape Town in 2006; with her mother in 2005.

I wanted to change that. Or at least, start talking about it.

So in 2013, a friend and I co-founded a little online project called Modern Loss. We figured we’d publish a few honest essays about grief—what it actually feels like, what people say (and don’t say), how absurd and human and messy it all is—and maybe, if we were lucky, a few hundred readers would find comfort in it.

Instead, thousands did. And then millions. And they didn’t want platitudes. They wanted permission—to tell the story of laughing through tears, or yelling at the universe, or sleeping in their late partner’s hoodie for months. They wanted to talk about the weird stuff: the songs that ruin them, the anniversaries that ambush them, the small, ordinary joys that pull them back to life.

Suddenly I found myself with a new identity.

People started introducing me as “the grief lady.” I’d nod politely and then think, Wait, is that… me? I was 37, and my accidental second act became running a grief platform, writing books about loss, speaking to companies about empathy and burnout, interviewing notable names about their toughest things, and helping people talk about the thing no one wants to talk about.

It was never the dream, but it turned out to be the work.

We are, after all, a species that has built elaborate rituals around virtually everything else: birth, marriage, gender reveals, even the launch of a new iPhone. But death? It’s the last great taboo. We whisper about it. We change the subject. We isolate people who are living inside it because we’re scared of saying the wrong thing, or maybe scared of our own reflection in their loss. I wanted to change that. Or at least, start talking about it.

Because the more I did it, the more I saw that grief isn’t just about death. It’s about change, absence, identity. It’s about the space between what was and what is. It shows up in breakups, retirements, empty nests, the slow loss of who we thought we’d be by now. It’s woven through every stage of aging, whether we name it or not.

And honestly, once you start noticing it, you can’t not see it everywhere.

I began speaking at companies that wanted to be “grief-informed,” a term I started using because I didn’t know a better one. I’d walk into conference rooms full of managers and HR leaders who’d whisper to me, “I just want to say the right thing when someone’s parent dies.” It was always that—wanting to say something but being paralyzed by fear.

The truth is, there is no right thing. There’s only showing up. And I think that’s why this work stuck to me. Because it’s not about sadness (well, it is, but not exclusively). It’s about staying in the room. About refusing to look away from the parts of life that make us squirm. And about recognizing that humor, oddly enough, belongs there too.

Humor is one of the most honest languages grief has. It’s the only thing that can hold absurdity and devastation in the same hand. It’s the “of course the memorial slideshow froze on the worst photo” moment. It’s the laughter that bubbles up at the shiva because someone just made the world’s most inappropriate joke and everyone desperately needed it.

Grief isn’t just about death. It’s about change, absence, identity. It’s about the space between what was and what is. It shows up in breakups, retirements, empty nests, the slow loss of who we thought we’d be by now. It’s woven through every stage of aging, whether we name it or not. And honestly, once you start noticing it, you can’t not see it everywhere.

Over time, I stopped resisting the “grief lady” label and trying to hand the title back. I finally realized it wasn’t a burden; it was a calling disguised as a punchline. I’m often asked whether doing this every day is depressing. It’s not. Because grief isn’t the opposite of life. It’s proof of it.

And it taught me the one thing that I now consider the heart of adulthood: You don’t have to wait for an invitation to talk about what matters most. You don’t have to wait for tragedy to start living like you understand how fragile it all is.

We can normalize these conversations now, before the loss, before the diagnosis, before the obituary. Because whether you’re 37 or 77, this is the terrain of being human. It’s where all the good stuff—the connection, the empathy, the meaning—actually lives.

Rebecca Soffer is the co-founder of Modern Loss , author of the Modern Loss Substack , and bestselling author of The Modern Loss Handbook and Modern Loss: Candid Conversation About Grief. Beginners Welcome. A longtime New Yorker, she divides her time between Austin and the Berkshires, where she over-thinks mortality while packing after-school snacks.

Okay, your turn.

How old are you? Whose loss(es) are you grieving? What has your experience of grief been like? Have there been surprises around that? Have there been moments of humor and laughter? What do you do to manage your grief? How do you engage with others who are grieving? Answer as many or as few of these questions as you’d like! (If you’re commenting, please also do me the favor of hitting the heart button ❤️ for algorithmic purposes. Thank you.)

Big thanks to

for her moving, thought-provoking essay. And thanks to all of you for reading, and for all your

. I'm grateful, especially to

who help me keep going. 🙏💝

- Sari Botton