Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sheri-Lee Langlois's avatar
Sheri-Lee Langlois
7h

Great news! Have a listen to the “CBC Listen” app of podcasts for interesting, informed, polite interviewers on any number of topics. I especially like the book review programs. 🇨🇦

Reply
Share
2 replies by Sari Botton and others
Julie Metz's avatar
Julie Metz
7h

OMG, congratulations and yay for podcast and also...this topic is seriously the story of my caregiving role for the last four years. I have, unfortunately, become something of an expert. In all states this is a brutal situation. In New York State this became even more complicated after Gov Hochul chose a company in Georgia to manage the bureaucracy of Medicaid, which requires that the patient has limited resources. Medicare is also a beast. You can't get a home health aid unless the person has had a hospital stay and is considered to be recovering at home. Lucky families can hire a consultant to advise them...but most families cannot do this and many aides don't want to be paid this way. It is so bad that people who worked hard cannot get support easily when they reach old age. I cannot count the hours I have spent on phone calls trying to wrangle all this.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
83 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture