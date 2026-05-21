Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Elena Brunn's avatar
Elena Brunn
11h

Seeing dance, especially in person, makes my body dance. Something it no longer can do, at least not the way it used to, oh, forty-two years ago, which is when I stopped taking class. Seeing a first-rate company, usually, but not always, ballet, is at times, a spiritual experience for me, who's left cold by most other forms of spiritual uplift. I also love to read. And I don't know that I love it, but I have to write.

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Jean Sward's avatar
Jean Sward
13h

I'm a life-long novel reader. Slipping into the world that the novelist has created is a reenergizing respite from the wear and tear of everyday life for me. And the characters dealing with their challenges can be beautiful role models for me as I face my own. Putting down the book after I've read and appreciated it, I feel refreshed, thoughtful and ready to deal with what's in front of me to handle.

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