Take Part in a New Study on Managing Chronic Pain Over 55...

A little over a year ago, I posted a Friday Open Thread about joint pain here on Oldster. There were so many great responses—over 400 comments! So many of you offered great recommendations for treatment and relief.

Given how prevalent an issue pain is for people as they age (myself included), I knew I’d come back to this topic, probably many times.

Recently I learned about “Reclaim Your Day,” a study being conducted by Brandon Gaudiano, Ph.D and Lisa Uebelacker, Ph.D as a collaboration between Brown University and Butler Hospital in Rhode Island, and funded by the National Institute on Aging. The study aims to develop a new psychotherapeutic intervention for chronic pain in those 55 and older, with a storytelling component meant to foster a sense of supportive community among older chronic pain sufferers.

I interviewed Gaudiano over Zoom, along with research assistant Camille Neutz, about the program. It’s a short video—about 18 minutes. You’ll find it at the top of this post. Give it a watch if you have time.

As Gaudiano says in our interview, the study is designed “to help try to provide more treatment options for older adults who are suffering from chronic pain to live a fuller and more productive life.”

He adds, “What we are doing is taking some principles from a treatment that's called Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, which has been shown in many clinical trials, across the world to be very helpful for people with chronic pain to live a fuller life. And we're trying to take that and to use it to develop a new intervention where we feature patients telling their own personal stories of recovery and moving forward with their life, so that they can help other people who are going through similar types of problems in terms of chronic pain.”

To that end, they’re collecting study participants who are interested in sharing their stories of managing their chronic pain. That’s where you come in. If you’d like to share your story as part of the study, reach out to them:

I’m also going to invite you to comment here about your experiences managing chronic pain after turning 55. In the comments please tell me:

Me? I’m 59, and in the midst of a pause in my pursuit of relief, after some recent discouragement. My most pronounced pain is in my right hip, something I’ve been living with since I was hit by a car in 2008, which has progressively worsened over the years.

I’ve got multiple diagnoses for just that one area of my body: arthritis, bursitis, scoliosis, gluteal tendinopathy, and herniated disks. Last year I had an epidural injection of cortisone in my sacroiliac joint, two additional cortisone shots including one in my bursa, all of which helped for about nine months. Then I went back to square one, pain-wise. I was also prescribed six weeks of physical therapy, which I stopped early because my doctor and I agreed it made my pain worse.

I’m still considering Platelet Rich Plasma injections (which I mentioned in last year’s post—hey, I’m a Libra; it takes me a long time to make big decisions), but I’m kind of scared of the pain associated with the treatment (you can’t have anesthesia with it), and its status as “experimental,” which means insurance won’t cover the high cost of it.

How am I managing? With a meloxicam prescription; listening to my body when it tells me I’m overdoing things; hot baths and heating pads; avoiding situations I know will exacerbate my pain (which is sad when it’s something I want to do, and a great hall pass when it’s something I don’t want to do)…and making peace with that, somehow. I’m living with it, and getting through my life.

I’m happy to learn that Reclaim Your Day is pursuing an approach that comes at pain management by way of mental health.

Okay, your turn:

How old are you? For how long have you been living with chronic pain? How have you managed it? What kinds of treatments and procedures have you had to address your pain? Have the treatments changed over time? With age? Have you tried any non-traditional approaches, like psychotherapy, meditation, or other modalities that emphasize mind over matter? What has been most effective for you?

Thanks so much to Brandon Gaudiano and Camille Neutz from “Reclaim Your Day.” Get in touch with them if you’d like to be a participant in the study, and the video storytelling component—if you meet these criteria:

Adults aged 55 and older;

Who live well with chronic pain; and

Who would like to share their experience and wisdom with engaging in important life activities and finding meaning in living life with chronic pain.

And thanks to all of you, for reading, commenting thoughtfully, and for supporting my work. 🙏 💝

-Sari

