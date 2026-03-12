Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sari Botton's avatar
Sari Botton
3hEdited

I've updated the link to the Reader's Digest piece so that it's correct. Here it is: https://www.rd.com/list/what-the-crown-gets-wrong-british-royal-family/ Also, I corrected the spelling of "uncharitable." And as some of you have pointed out, the gmail address oldsterbookshelf@gmail.com is currently not working. I got an email from gmail saying they think it was created by A.I., not me, and that is not the case! I wrote them back assuring them I'm real, and will alert you as soon as that email address is back up and running. I apologize for any inconvenience! //UPDATE: New yahoo email address instead: oldsterbookshelf@yahoo.com

Reply
Share
Diane Roth's avatar
Diane Roth
3h

I was a journalist in NY when JFK Jr and Carolyn Bessette died in the plane crash, and their lives felt like a spectacle. It was hard to even tangentially take part in the coverage. So I wasn't inclined to watch the biopic anyway, but I'm especially not now, given the injustice done to Daryl Hannah. Thank you for your always-thoughtful insights.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
62 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture