Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Williams's avatar
Michael Williams
9h

Congratulations, Ruth. I’d wanted to be a writer from the age of 13. I published my book last October at age 72. Never too late.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Sari Botton and others
Janina Edwards's avatar
Janina Edwards
9h

Thank you! This 64 year old is currently querying to agents for my caregiver memoir. You helped me persevere one more month.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Sari Botton and others
86 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sari Botton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture