Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Frank Mona's avatar
Frank Mona
1h

Regarding your request to find more bingeable content, I'd recommend any of the Harlan Coben mini-series on Netflix. There's a repeatable formula to them, but the stories are great and keep you guessing until the end. Right now, we're wathcing Broadchurch, it was filmed from 2013-2017, but still holds up well and, as with the Coben stories, is set in England, so definitely getting my fill of uniquely English terms like "telly", "lot", etc..

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Wendy Goodman's avatar
Wendy Goodman
4h

Are you a The Bear person? I rewatched it all to prep for final session. Epic.

How about Hacks? It feels Oldster adjacent!

I wish I could say second season of Beef but I hated it after so loving the first season. (If you haven't watched first season, it's terrific, albeit stressful).

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