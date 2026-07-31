The Every-Other-Friday(ish) Link Roundup
Some Oldster-adjacent brain candy to occupy you this weekend, and maybe even beyond...
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday (or so) I’ll pass some of it along to you in a Link Roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.
(This one is a little shorter than usual, as I am visiting my mom this week for her birthday.)
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Artist Betye Saar, who used repurposed objects to reclaim identity, has died at 99 - Chloe Veltman in NPR.
7 of Betye Saar’s Most Important Works - Carolina A. Miranda in The New York Times.
‘Once’ Oscar winner and Irish musician Glen Hansard dies in motorcycle crash - Jill Lawless in the Associated Press. Damn, Hansard was just 56. He was also known for his role as a guitar player in 1991’s The Commitments.
Gosh, I loved the movie, Once, and the theme song, “Falling Slowly,” which Hansard performed with his costar, Markéta Irglová. Time for a rewatch.
What Octogenarian Pop Divas Show Us About a Life Well-Lived - this week’s Oldster Questionnaire subject Debbie Millman on Cher, Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand, and Dionne Warwick, in Time.
In case you missed Debbie’s wonderful responses to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire:
Help! I need a new show to binge. In the meantime, I found Ride or Die—with Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, and Bill Nighy—to be funny and watchable, if a little violent for me. Waddingham’s assassin character is in danger of losing her job because, at 50, her bosses think she might be losing her touch. Even assassins are subject to age discrimination. Who knew?
Speaking of turning 50… Jane Green: ‘I woke up on my 50th birthday and thought, I have no idea who I am any more’ - sam baker in The Shift.
Another 2007 film I might rewatch, in the absence of some new binge-able show: This week someone reminded me of Marion Cotilliard’s brilliant performance in La Vie En Rose, the Edith Piaf biopic.
A Conversation with Kathryn Grody - Oldster Questionnaire-taker Kevin Sessums sits down with the actor, writer, and podcaster.
Lectures on Tap: “Trump and the Fall of Republican Leadership” - catch my smart, funny political scientist cousin Seth Masket at a bar in Williamsburg, Brooklyn next Tuesday, August 4th from 6:30-8:30. It’s part of the tour for his new book, The Elephants in the Room: How Trump Voters Seized the Party from Republican Leaders.
The Godfather of Tiny Homes - Oldster Questionnaire-taker Lloyd Kahn in the Portraits of Another Life video series.
Cold Peach Cucumber Soup. A Very Luxe Cheese Toast. - Yum. Emily Nunn in The Department of Salad.
What Our Views of the Elderly Reveal About Our Culture - in Literary Hub, Lucy Schiller Considers American Attitudes Towards Aging Alongside Her Own (h/t Michael A. Gonzales)
President/Bookfluencer Barack Obama’s summer reading list:
Need mid-life women’s fashion advice? Ask Kim France and maybe she’ll tackle it in her NYMag/Strategist column.
My Madonna-Byrd Complex: One Fought Time. One Didn’t - Blair Glaser in Provoked Magazine.
Why Do Some Dementia Patients ‘Return’ Just Before They Die? - Billy Brennan in The New York times
The vast majority of [ovarian cancer] cases begin in the fallopian tubes — and removing them can reduce the risk by nearly 80 percent. - Gina Kolata in The New York Times. I am so glad I ditched mine.
Woman Starts Law School at 47 Despite Feeling ‘Too Old.’ Over 10 Years Later, She Now Leads Her Own All-Women Firm - Meredith Wilshere in People.
How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? Remedies? What’s good?
Hopefully that’s enough Oldster-adjacent content here to keep us all occupied through the weekend. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.
Thanks as always for reading and commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I really couldn’t do this without you. 🙏 💝
-Sari
Oldster Magazine explores what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life. It’s a reader-supported publication that pays essayists and interviewers. To support this work, please become a paid subscriber. 🙏
Regarding your request to find more bingeable content, I'd recommend any of the Harlan Coben mini-series on Netflix. There's a repeatable formula to them, but the stories are great and keep you guessing until the end. Right now, we're wathcing Broadchurch, it was filmed from 2013-2017, but still holds up well and, as with the Coben stories, is set in England, so definitely getting my fill of uniquely English terms like "telly", "lot", etc..
Are you a The Bear person? I rewatched it all to prep for final session. Epic.
How about Hacks? It feels Oldster adjacent!
I wish I could say second season of Beef but I hated it after so loving the first season. (If you haven't watched first season, it's terrific, albeit stressful).