Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Polly Walker Blakemore's avatar
Polly Walker Blakemore
32m

And at the risk of being politically incorrect or otherwise inappropriate I will say that Lloyd sounds like a total stud, and no pun intended, given his work as a carpenter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
Polly Walker Blakemore's avatar
Polly Walker Blakemore
37m

These interviews get better and better! Lloyd is all real and no BS. So. Refreshing. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sari Botton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture