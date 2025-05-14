PS If you’re enjoying the work I do here at Oldster, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

Kevin Sessums at The Royal Opera House in London, “where I spend so much time.”

Kevin Sessums , a former Executive Editor of Andy Warhol's Interview and Contributing Editor/Fanfair Editor at Vanity Fair as well as the author of The New York Times bestsellers Mississippi Sissy and I Left It on the Mountain , now writes the Substack column SES/SUMS IT UP with Kevin Sessums . Having sold or donated everything he owned almost three years ago, he now lives a life as a pilgrim throughout the world. In the last year, he has spent time in London, Paris, Lisbon, New York City, New Orleans, Chicago, Santa Fe, Provincetown, Tunis, Tangier, Rabat, Chefchaouen, Vienna, and Prague. He is spending the spring in Porto on his way to a return to Tangier for the summer.

—

How old are you?

69

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

Eight. That is the year I lost my mother to cancer after having lost my father in a car accident when I was 7. The world changed for me then and never changed back. I shut the door to my little bedroom on a dirt road out in the country in Mississippi and thought this: I am alone in the world. I became a loner at that juncture. Solitude became my refuge so that loneliness would not be my curse.

I also knew that in order to get past the emotional trauma I had to step outside myself and begin to see my life as narrative and myself as a character within it. I don’t know if I became a writer at that point in order to survive or I was born a writer and that was what equipped me for survival. I only know that life (rather too easily) became narrative. And in many ways I became as well a solitary pilgrim traveling through it all, as I still am.

Kevin Sessums as a young boy.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I’m not sure how a 69-year-old person should feel since I’ve never been one. I do know that I get asked how I can live this life I now live—especially as an old man. I also get asked how I can afford it. But that is because most people have no concept for how simply I live. They think one must live in certain ways within certain societal constructs. But I rent small rooms mostly on Airbnb—not apartments—and share bathrooms and kitchens, the latter sometimes even off-limits.

I eat one full meal a day. Nosh the rest of the time, graze. I walk most places. I save my money for cultural events. Living like this has cut my monthly expenses by 2/3. I only have one bill: my cellphone. But one must be willing to surrender to such a life. I have a keen sense of my economic reality. I make keen-eyed economic decisions and then redefine them in spiritual and more abstract terms. I live in the redefinitions of a realistically defined life.

What do you like about being your age?

Not really giving a shit anymore about the things that once seemed so important. And also the ability to feel tenderness toward my younger self and not wallow in judgment and regret.

What is difficult about being your age?

Seeing America in its present fascistic state and feeling the generational failure of handing off to a younger generation such a country. There is such existential sadness about that, which deepens all the other personal sadnesses in my life.

Kevin Sessums at 19, “about to head to Juilliard's Drama Division.”

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

That if you’re lucky, you still feel most of time as if you’re about 30. Just steer clear of mirrors.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Given me? A new sense of what being successful means. Taken away? The old sense of that. There is a term in recovery: compare and despair. I did that for a long time until I learned even to redefine that. I now compare my present self to my younger one and prefer the simplicity and the pilgrimage to the stagnant angst of never quite being enough or, more precisely, feeling that way. I’m enough now. This life is. Or at least I feel it is.

I guess how I feel about the same things has changed, although I remain always the same in some sense. At a certain point the ground shifts, we grow older, but we just settle into who we are and have always somehow been. Again, I’m still that 8-year-old boy behind that shut bedroom door .... the only difference is that I am just now learning how to open it.

Sessums in Porto, Portugal, recently.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I sometimes wonder as I wander if I’ll ever fall in love again. But I also realize that I’m an old man with little money who doesn’t stay in one place for very long and lives in tiny little rooms sleeping often in a single bed. I’m not a catch. And then I realize that my romantic partner is now my life. For the first time I have a sense of romance about life itself. I have become a romantic about living, about life. That is new for me. I am having a romance with life.

As I started this new way of living, I looked at what I had considered failures in my life—single, little money, no children, no attachments really—and turned them into positives and the ingredients of the freedom that gave me the opportunity to set out to live life as a pilgrimage. The only thing I have left really is my life itself. I wake. I walk. I write. I am grateful for this simple life. I hope—as long as I can remain ambulatory and mentally aware, even mindful—to live this way until I’m 80 when I’ll reassess it all.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

30 - 35. I always tell people that’s prime rib. You’re no longer a kid. You’re finally an adult. But you’re still sexy and horny. Life begins to kick in for you during those years—at least they did for me. When I was that 8-year-old boy playing “pretend” in Mississippi I always pretended I was 30 and living in New York City. That came true and it was all I imagined it could be—maybe even better.

Kevin Sessums’ June 1995 Vanity Fair cover story , a profile of Courtney Love.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Martin Sherman is a dear friend of mine. He is 86. An American playwright and screenwriter who moved to London in the 1970s when his play Bent was produced at the Old Vic. He has lived there ever since and also has a home in Greece. He is beloved in London within the theatre community. He is beloved by me. My last brunch in London where I was for three months until this past week was a three-hour one with him at The Park, restaurateur Jeremy King’s new outpost across from Hyde Park on the corner of Queensway and Bayswater. I told him he is the only person I know with whom I could have a three-hour one. His memoir will be out soon. It is titled On the Boardwalk. His own dear friend, Ian McKellen, who originally starred in Bent and will be 86 himself in May, has written the introduction. Ian is another “aging idol,” although I’m not sure either Martin or Ian would appreciate that designation.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

It is always difficult to know how to dress once one gets to be a certain age. I never want to look as if I’m trying to be look younger. I always say that after 50 we’re all lesbians. And I think we should all dress like chic ones. In fact, when I’m in doubt as to what I should wear, I look into my closet and ask myself, “What would Kate Clinton wear?” And then I put that on, pop my collar, and head out for the day.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

Does even considering such a question qualify?

I don’t have a bucket list. I have tried to jettison such things in my life because instead of possessing them, they possess you. It’s just another excuse to feel as if I’ve failed at something, not completing such a list. I guess if I had one, there would be one thing on it: be happy. But I have given up on that too because that just puts another point of failure in my life—the inability to feel fully happy. So I instead I seek contentment.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

Well, I earlier answered that I have given up regret. There is another saying in recovery, something we who attempt it are promised: “We will not regret the past nor wish to shut the door on it.” I guess I wish I had the other kind of freedom that money can buy you. It can’t buy you happiness, I guess, and yet it does afford one a kind of freedom. But I have found another way to settle into a freer life: simplicity. The first thing many are told in recovery is to keep it simple. It took me many, many years but I finally comprehended that when so much else about recovery can still remain a bit incomprehensible to me. But I’ve also learned to live within life’s mysteries. I find a kind of comfort in the folds of mysticism that keep finding me as I think I’m seeking something else. Because this is what I finally know: I know nothing. There is comfort in that realization as well.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

Again: keep it simple.

I think we are born from consciousness into pain—our mothers are screaming, we are crying, our cords are cut—and I think we spend our whole human lives trying to heal. I think that is the human condition: the attempt to heal. We never do, but the attempt to do so is what makes up a life.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I’ll have to look into this “body farm” thing. Never heard of it. I like the idea of fertilizing the earth I’ve left behind with my decomposition.

I think we are born from consciousness into pain—our mothers are screaming, we are crying, our cords are cut—and I think we spend our whole human lives trying to heal. I think that is the human condition: the attempt to heal. We never do, but the attempt to do so is what makes up a life. And then the moment we die, we finally do, we heal. That is what “heaven” is to me: that moment we heal—we can’t even know what that feels like until we feel it—and are born back into a shared consciousness. That is when our infinitesimal human experience becomes a part of that consciousness’s omniscience, incongruously enlarging it. We return home because this life is a visit to someplace else. It has been a pilgrimage.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I do have a birthday ritual. I give someone else a present.

