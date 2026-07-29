Here, author, artist, educator, designer, and podcasting pioneer Debbie Millman responds. - Sari Botton

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Debbie Millman recently. Self-portrait by the author.

Named “one of the most creative people in business” by Fast Company , “one of the most influential designers working today” by GDUSA , and a “Woman of Influence” by Success magazine, Debbie Millman is an author, artist, educator, designer, and podcast pioneer. She is the host of the Webby Award-winning podcast Design Matters , one of the first and longest-running podcasts in the world; Chair of the first-ever Masters in Branding Program at the School of Visual Arts; Editorial Director of PrintMag.com; co-publisher of TheRumpus.net ; and the author of eight books . Debbie is the recipient of a Cooper Hewitt National Design Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award from AIGA, the professional association for design. She is currently a Harvard Business School Executive Fellow.

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How old are you?

64.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

In my mind, I am somewhere in my early 40s. That was the period when I began to understand that the life I wanted was not going to arrive fully formed; I would have to make it, often while I was still insecure and uncertain. I was old enough to have accumulated some evidence that I could survive disappointment, but young enough to believe that nearly everything could still change. I have never quite left that internal age because I still experience my life as something in motion rather than something that has settled.

I am still beginning things, still falling in love with ideas, still making work that thoroughly engages me, and I am still discovering capacities I did not know I had. What surprises me most is how little the essential self seems to age. The traumatized child, the anxious and frightened young woman, the ambitious designer, the teacher, the wife, and the person I am now all remain present at once.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

Mostly, I feel younger than my age…but occasionally exactly my age! My curiosity, ambition, and appetite for new work have not diminished; if anything, they have become more insistent because I understand that time is finite. All that being said, my body keeps its own calendar, and there are days when it offers a far less flattering assessment.

I try not to spend too much time measuring myself against my peers, but Instagram can sometimes make that difficult. When I succumb to comparing, I feel woefully inept. When I am not doomscrolling, I tell myself I feel most in step with people who are still interested in becoming.

“Me and my litte brother, curious from the start.”

What do you like about being your age?

I like the authority that comes from having lived through enough of my own mistakes. I am (a little) less seduced by urgency, status or the opinions of people who do not know me well. I have a clearer sense of what matters, whom I trust, and what kind of work is worth doing. I also like that I have built a history with people, places, ideas and projects. There is a depth to my long friendships, my marriage, long work, and long attention that cannot be rushed or imitated.

What is difficult about being your age?

What is most difficult about being my age: the losses have become less theoretical. People I dearly love have gotten sick, passed away, or begun to need forms of care I once associated with a much later chapter in life. My own body requires more maintenance and offers fewer guarantees. I am also increasingly aware of how many books I will not have time to read or write, how many people I will not have time to know, and how many potential versions of myself I will have to leave unlived.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I expected aging to feel like a gradual retreat from relevance, desire and possibility, because that is the story our culture tells, particularly about women. Instead, this has been one of the most expansive periods of my life. I am still beginning things, still falling in love with ideas, still making work that thoroughly engages me, and I am still discovering capacities I did not know I had. What surprises me most is how little the essential self seems to age. The traumatized child, the anxious and frightened young woman, the ambitious designer, the teacher, the wife, and the person I am now all remain present at once.

My curiosity, ambition, and appetite for new work have not diminished; if anything, they have become more insistent because I understand that time is finite. All that being said, my body keeps its own calendar, and there are days when it offers a far less flattering assessment.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Aging has given me perspective, discernment, patience, and a greater tolerance for complexity. It has also given me less tolerance for BS, and the courage to stop performing versions of myself that were designed to make other people comfortable. What it has taken away is the illusion that there will always be more time. That loss is painful and I contend with it every day. But…it is also clarifying and I am so grateful for the ability to have the time that I still have.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

My identity feels less like a collection of credentials and more like a record of what I have loved, made, taught, endured and protected. Earlier in my life, I often looked outside myself for proof that I belonged or mattered. Getting older has not eliminated either insecurity, but it has made me less obedient to it. I understand now that identity is not a fixed description; it is the accumulation of choices we make repeatedly, especially when no one is applauding.

In the college news room, 1983. (Ed. note: Debbie and I attended the same school, SUNY at Albany, four years apart. -Sari)

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I married Roxane later than the culture once told women they were supposed to marry, and I am profoundly grateful that I did. The life I have with her could not have happened according to anyone else’s timeline. I remain interested in late beginnings: writing books I once thought I was not qualified to write, learning French (nearly 1000 days on Duolingo!) making more art by hand, and continuing to teach while allowing my own ideas to be challenged by young people. I would like to become a very old woman who is still healthy, still making things, still asking questions, and still capable of new ideas.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

My favorite age is the age I am now, not because it is easy, but because it contains every earlier version of me and gives me the best chance of understanding what I was trying to do at each stage. I would not go back. There are years I would like to revisit with the knowledge I have now (i.e. don’t date that guy at the pool hall, moisturize, and run away from my stepfather!), but that is different from wanting to live them again. I would not surrender the love, work, friendships, and self-knowledge I have earned in exchange for a younger body and a less certain life.

Aging has given me less tolerance for BS, and the courage to stop performing versions of myself that were designed to make other people comfortable. What it has taken away is the illusion that there will always be more time. That loss is painful and I contend with it every day. But…it is also clarifying and I am so grateful for the ability to have the time that I still have.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Gloria Steinem inspires me because her age has not diminished her curiosity, humor, generosity, or commitment to freedom. She has continued to evolve without disowning the woman she was at earlier stages of her life, and she carries history without becoming imprisoned by nostalgia. I admire people who grow more porous rather than more rigid as they age, and Gloria embodies that possibility for me. I also just wrote an article for Time magazine about Barbra Streisand, Cher, Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton and how these incredible women never compromised who they are and what they believe over the course of their remarkable careers.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I pay more attention to strength, sleep, mobility, and the daily maintenance that makes my life possible. Health-wise, for the first time in my life, I work out regularly (though this started three years ago after a hip replacement). Style-wise, I am increasingly drawn to whatever makes me feel most like myself rather than whatever is supposed to make me appear younger. Beauty-wise, see next question!

“Me and my soul dog, Duff.” Photo by Sasha Israel.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I refuse to stop coloring my hair! : ) Also: I refuse make myself smaller, quieter, less ambitious or less visible in order to appear appropriately aged. I also refuse the idea that seriousness requires abandoning glamour, play, desire or experimentation. Becoming older should not mean becoming less alive!

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

There have been several, but starting Design Matters changed the architecture of my life. It started in 2005 as a small, self-funded radio show made largely because I wanted to have creative conversations with people whose work fascinated me. I could not have anticipated that it would become a twenty-plus year body of work, or that it would lead to teaching, writing, friendships, travel and an entirely different understanding of what a career could be. It taught me that the projects we begin out of curiosity or desperation, without any guarantee of recognition, are sometimes the projects that recognize us most fully.

Earlier in my life, I often looked outside myself for proof that I belonged or mattered. Getting older has not eliminated either insecurity, but it has made me less obedient to it. I understand now that identity is not a fixed description; it is the accumulation of choices we make repeatedly, especially when no one is applauding.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I regret how much of my life I spent believing fear was evidence that I should not proceed. I’ve waited for permission, certainty, expertise, and the approval of people who were often no more certain than I was. If I could do it over, I would begin sooner: writing, drawing, speaking honestly, asking for what I wanted, and leaving situations that required me to disappear in order to remain. I do not regret the life that resulted, but I regret the suffering I mistook for a prerequisite to earning it.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I want to keep making work that I do not yet know how to make. I would like to write more books, create more visual work by hand, continue building Design Matters as an archive of human imagination, and help protect literary and cultural spaces that make room for voices the marketplace too easily abandons. I also want ordinary abundance: more gardens, more travel with Roxane, more time with Maximus, Theo and Lew (my furries), more dinners with people I adore, and enough unstructured time to be fully present in the life I am living while I am still living it.

Millman, right, with her wife, author Roxane Gay.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

Several years ago, I interviewed David Lee Roth, the swashbuckling former frontman of the rock group Van Halen. I first became a fan of the band back in the mid-1980s, after the release of their five-times platinum album titled 1984. The record sold over 12 million copies, produced four singles, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard charts, and was only held back from the #1 spot by Michael Jackson’s Thriller. I interviewed David Lee in 2019 and asked him what it felt like to reach the peak of the tallest mountain in his storied career. He paused and was reflective as he recalled the experience, and what he said next really surprised me. He told me you have to be really careful when you reach that peak as it is always cold, you are often alone and there is only one direction to go. It occurred to me right then and there that I didn’t want to peak until the day before I die. And I wanted to take my time walking slowly up that mountain making new things, all along the way.

I married Roxane later than the culture once told women they were supposed to marry, and I am profoundly grateful that I did. The life I have with her could not have happened according to anyone else’s timeline. I remain interested in late beginnings: writing books I once thought I was not qualified to write, learning French (nearly 1000 days on Duolingo!) making more art by hand, and continuing to teach while allowing my own ideas to be challenged by young people.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

Over the years, pre-Roxane, I figured I would be cremated and my ashes would be mixed with the ashes of my long-departed pets and scattered all over places I’ve lived in New York City. Now, I think it depends on whether or not I go before or after Roxane. Whatever she wants to do I will also do—if she wants to be buried, I want to lay next to her. If she wants to be cremated, I will want our ashes to be mixed and scattered together. Hopefully we have a few more decades to figure it all out.

As for the soul, I do not possess the certainty to describe what happens after death. I hope that whatever is most essential in us returns to something larger, but I also believe that a person continues in the lives they have touched. That may be metaphor, faith or both.

“In my podcast studio.” Photo by John Madere.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I believe birthdays deserve to be celebrated but I am no longer interested in throwing or attending big parties for myself. I prefer celebrations that feel intimate rather than ceremonial for their own sake: time with Roxane, people I love, a beautiful meal, thoughtful conversation, and some acknowledgment of what the year contained and what some hopes might be for the coming year. I also use birthdays as a private reckoning, a moment to consider what I want to continue and what I am no longer willing to postpone. All that being said, it should be noted: I never let a birthday of someone I love go by without a rousing rendition of the Happy Birthday song. In many ways I think it is the happiest song ever written.