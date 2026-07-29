Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Kimberly Diaz's avatar
Kimberly Diaz
6h

I enjoyed this interview. Fear. That is my biggest regret too. And what David Lee Roth said about reaching your peak. Wow. That was a great quote.

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Ruth Ann Harnisch's avatar
Ruth Ann Harnisch
6hEdited

What a life! What a creator! What a power! What a fascinating peek into this dynamic multimedia artist whose legacy is assured.

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