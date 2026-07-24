The Every-Other-Friday(ish) Link Roundup
Some Oldster-adjacent brain candy to occupy you this weekend, and maybe even beyond...
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a Link Roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.
A tremendous amount of work goes into publishing Oldster—mine, and that of my contributors. Paid subscriptions keep Oldster going, and allow me to keep paying essayists and interviewers. Thanks to all who support my work here! 🙏
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Sam Neill, ‘Jurassic Park’ Star, Dies at 78 - Chris Morris in Variety.
How Sam Neill’s Jurassic Park performance inspired a generation of palaeontologists - Nic Rawlence in The Conversation.
The Look Book Goes to Liza! at 80: Backstage at Carnegie Hall, actors, dancers, and musicians prepped their Liza Minnelli numbers for her 80th birthday. - Jeremy Rellosa and Zach Schiffman in Curbed/NYMag. (I am a huge Liza fan.)
I really enjoyed The Invite, starring Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton, and directed by Wilde.
Enjoy audiobooks? Let These 11 Celebrities Read You Their Memoirs - Elisabeth Egan in the New York Times Book Review.
Two documentaries I loved, both on HBO/Max: Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story, and Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World).
Oldies that still hit: “Ring of Fire” and “Stand Down Margaret” - Will Hermes.
Taking Out the Trash: These Old Ladies Are Cleaning Up Cape Cod - Cara Buckley in The New York Times.
Armchair Puzzles: free, large-print word-search site - Fun and up my alley, especially as my eyesight worsens.
At 91, He’s Hiking the Appalachian Trail. Again. - Chris Cohen in The New York Times.
Tricycle is offering Oldster subscribers 25% off tuition, when you use this link and the code OLDSTER25.
Twelve days nursing my father in the ‘dying room’ taught me the value of planning for death - Stephanie Wood in The Guardian.
Not sure what to do with your body when you’re done using it? Maybe Hello, Mortal’s handy Body Disquisition Tool can help.
‘Solo agers’ are a growing group. Changes that would help them could help everyone - Ashley Milne-Tyte in NPR.
21 Celebrities With Gray Hair Who Make a Compelling Case for Embracing the Look - Elizabeth Logan in Glamour.
A more gradual approach: Quiet Silver Is the Most Seamless Way to Go Gray - Marci Robin in Allure.
I Started Wearing Bikinis after Age 50 - novelist Marie Myung-Ok Lee in her new newsletter.
“You can’t reach back into the past as if it were a tub of ice cream in the freezer. What was is out of reach. Now is all you get.” - Joan Juliet Buck in Every Day Until I Die.
Oh, it’s happening to me: Ageism, ableism and adaptation, with Ashton Applewhite - Peter Torres Fremlin in Disability Debrief.
In case you missed it, I recently interviewed Ashton Applewhite, too, for Oldster:
Something Is Very Wrong with Modern Longevity Science - Dhruv Khullar in The New Yorker.
National Council on Aging (NCOA) Applauds Senate Reauthorization of the Older Americans Act.
Got questions about Social Security benefits? AARP has answers.
Saying ‘Google It’ Makes You Sound Old. Search It Up! - Sophie Haigney in The New York Times Magazine.
How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? Remedies? What’s good?
Hopefully that’s enough Oldster-adjacent content here to keep us all occupied through the weekend. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.
Thanks as always for reading and commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I really couldn’t do this without you. 🙏 💝
-Sari
Oldster Magazine explores what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life. It’s a reader-supported publication that pays essayists and interviewers. To support this work, please become a paid subscriber. 🙏
Search it up? I’ll have to Google that one.
Everything about this post... All of it. FAB! Please come curate my brain. 😂 🧠