Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Susanna Donato's avatar
Susanna Donato
1h

I’m excited to read a bunch of these, but meanwhile, I loved The Christophers too! When I saw that it was Ian McKellen and Michaela Coel together, I ran, not walked, to see it, and it did not disappoint.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Gregg Kaloust's avatar
Gregg Kaloust
2h

Please pardon the self promotion, but I recommend our podcast Oldish: Conversations on Aging in the 21st Century. Co-host Dr. Janet Price and I have been having interesting conversations with the Oldish, including our popular Oldish Book Club, for four years. We’ve spoken with several oldish substackers, including Blue, Mike Bryskier, Paula Prober, and others. We’d love to have you and other Oldsters join us. Https://oldish.me. Thanks.

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