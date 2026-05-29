I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a Link Roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.

A tremendous amount of work goes into publishing Oldster—mine, and that of my contributors. Paid subscriptions keep Oldster going, and allow me to keep paying essayists and interviewers. Thanks to all who support my work here! 🙏

How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? Remedies? What’s good?

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“I always enjoy the newsletter—but the playlist put it over the top for me! I have loved every song—and I want to support your work and your time.” - Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, paid subscriber.

🚨And now it’s time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld: (PS Last August, at Oldster’s 3rd birthday party I played the Modern Sounds playlist and everyone loved it. Several guests asked me to share the Spotify link.)

Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!

Suki Waterhouse – Tiny Raisin – She started as a British model and now makes upbeat pop music that feels a little cooler than much of what has broken through to a mass audience. Rikas – Last Train To London – and… Leisure – Let It All Out – When I was a boy obsessively listening to music in the last third of the previous century, I would not have thought that 45 years later, Toto would be more influential than the Clash, but here we are. The kids love Yacht Rock and are remaking it as their own. These two contemporary facsimiles are irresistible even if you thought Christopher Cross was too corny back in the day. Stephen Sanchez – Sweet Love – Summer is not complete without a foot-tapping retro soul song to play in the backyard. Yin Yin – Lecker Song – The very groovy band Khruangbin has spurred several trippy, mostly instrumental bands that provide tasty background music for nearly every setting at home. This Dutch outfit perfects that vibe. Genesis Owusu – Stampede – Singer/rapper from Ghana delivers a stomper with a message. Sean Solomon – Shooting Star – Striking debut album from singer-songwriter who goes very deep in Elliot Smith/Nick Drake mode but keeps the soundscape a little brighter. Baby Rose – But, NVM – Soulful, cool singer whose voice would work in any era delivers simmering summer chill. Aldous Harding/H. Hawkline – Venus in The Zinnia – The modern music ecosystem provides an opportunity for musicians to have consistent, solid careers without ever coming close to the mainstream. Aldous Harding has built a very consistent career with accessible, smart songs like this duet with Welsh singer H. Hawkline. Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas – It’s the biggest country song of the year and pretty good so you ought to check it out.

Hopefully there’s enough Oldster-adjacent content here to keep us all occupied through the weekend. If you like what you’re reading, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.

Thanks as always for reading and commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I sincerely couldn’t do this without you. 🙏 💝

-Sari