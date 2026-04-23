Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Dwelling in Possibility's avatar
Dwelling in Possibility
3hEdited

My 52-year-old husband went to work one morning, slumped at his desk and came home from the hospital a month later with a terminal brain tumor - glioblastoma. Overnight I became his full-time medical advocate and interlocutor, chauffeur, single wage earner, single parent to my three teenage children, manager of everything around his illness, which incapacitated him physically (from the seizures - he was in a wheelchair from the beginning) and absolutely overwhelmed parent and caregiver. We had a beautiful community of friends who stayed by our sides and helped us, but there is truly no real help for caregiving at that intimate level. He died 54 weeks later, and yes, his death was a relief, a liberation and the beginning of my journey around his loss (I already had other terrible losses earlier in my life, so grief was no stranger.) The guilt I have felt over not being as good and loving a wife as I could be that year remains overwhelming at times. I loved him but I could not be his wife and his caregiver simultaneously. And I had to be his caregiver first. My children went through their own journeys, and are now young adults feeling their way in the world. They are happy and healthy and loving, which is all I can ask for. Being their support was the most important thing to me both during their father's illness and after his death. I have written many pieces about this experience, and have a book of essays publishing later this year about my widowhood. Like Annie in the videos, I believe in telling the unvarnished, difficult truth about caregiving and death and grief.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Verna Gillis's avatar
Verna Gillis
4h

Everyone regardless of age - !is aging!

The facial recognition app on my phone no longer recognizes me

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