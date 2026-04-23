Readers,

I missed writing a Letter from the Editor last week while I was leading a writing workshop at the Southern Vermont Writers’ Conference. But these days I don’t have as much time to teach as I used to, and it was nice to switch gears.

Many of the participants were 60 and over, and a number of their stories were aging-related. (Some might eventually show up here.) It reminded me that for some time I’ve wanted to develop a course specifically on writing about aging.

Perfect timing, as this week I was invited by an institute to teach there in the summer of 2027. They asked me for course ideas, and that’s the one they picked. It’s a ways off, but stay tuned for details…

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Annie Korzen’s new video series, ‘A Widow’s Journey’...

As I mentioned in a recent Link Roundup, in February, Annie Korzen (Oldster contributor, Seinfeld and TikTok star, and author of The Book of Annie: Humor, Heart, and Chutzpah from an Accidental Influencer) lost Benni, her husband of 61 years.

Annie and Benni not too long ago.

Annie dropped a line yesterday about a series of short videos she’s been posting—moving, eye-opening clips under the heading of “A Widow's Journey.” There are 14 in all, covering various aspects of life after losing a spouse: learning to live alone and shop for just one; her first holidays without Benni; improvising her own rituals for grieving; what appear to be “signs” from him, even though she doesn’t believe in that. The videos are all brief, and worth watching.

One in particular really caught my attention. It’s titled, “My husband‘s death was a blessing for both of us. The future looked grim.” In it, Korzen frankly and bravely confesses to something, the admission of which seems taboo: She felt relieved after Benni’s passing—for him, given his suffering, but also for herself, his devoted but unlikely and unqualified caretaker until the end. You can watch it here:

I found Annie’s confession refreshing. All the other videos in the series are great, too. I worry constantly about what it would be like to lose my husband, and somehow her directness about it all feels comforting.

Have you similarly felt relief after the death of a spouse or loved one who’d been suffering for some time? Tell us about that…

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How long does it take to come around to liking a photo of yourself?

In yesterday’s Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, author Francine Prose offered many responses I could relate to (despite our 19-year age difference), especially this, after identifying 30 as a favorite age:

“Of course I would love to look the way I did when I was young, but this time I would really want to know how good I looked.”

It made me think about the unfortunate gap between when a photo of me is taken, and when I eventually come around to liking that photo, wondering, How did I not see that I actually looked good then??

I think about this every single time someone shows me a picture of me that they snapped, or I take a selfie. And also every time I look back at old photos, and can no longer spot what I once hated about it.

When your self-concept is attached to a younger, perhaps idealized version of yourself, it can be hard to truly recognize, and make friends with, the real you in pictures…

It’s been on my mind more than usual these past few weeks as I’ve worked on a piece for New York Magazine’s The Strategist on the challenge of finding bathing suits that flatter my rapidly changing 60-year-old body, which has always been softer, fuller, and curvier than I’d like, and is now even more so. Now add wrinklier and achier to my list of complaints. (I’ll share the piece once it’s out, next month.)

When she assigned the article, my editor warned, “This means you’ll have to include photos of yourself in the bathing suits you try on.” She did not similarly caution me when it was clogs I was writing about.

An amateurish crayon and pencil drawing I made a few years ago of a bikini I ordered online, which arrived with a disproportionately high-waisted bottom. (Notice I didn’t draw the back of the bikini top…)

It’s hardly just me—I’ve seen many other writers address this discrepancy. Assorted other women and men have also touched on this in their Oldster Magazine Questionnaires.

I suspect this phenomenon has something to do with another common discrepancy: that between our chronological age and our internal age(s), which question #2 of the Questionnaire gets at. When your self-concept is attached to a younger, perhaps idealized version of yourself, it can be hard to truly recognize, and make friends with, the real you in pictures.

Catherine Hiller addressed this aspect in one of her Oldster essays, “The Weird Surprise of Growing Old.” It’s also one of the angles of Rebecca Morrison’s recent Oldster essay/open thread, “Is the Image You See in the Mirror the Real You?”

But this disconnect—this time-lapse between seeing an image of myself and getting to a point where I no longer hate it—doesn’t only feel aging-related. It has been with me since long before I even qualified as an adult. I remember feeling this way in my teens, maybe even my ‘tweens. I don’t fully understand it, nor how to make it stop.

I’m happy to report, though, that the interval has been steadily shortening. It used to take about five years before I appreciated how I once looked. Now it’s more like a year, or in some cases just a matter of months.

How about you? Does it take you a while to warm up to photos of yourself? How long does it take? Any theories as to why?

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Oldster’s Gen X Night at Sid Gold’s Request Room...

Okay, this is really happening now: Oldster Magazine’s Gen X Night at Sid Gold’s Request Room in Manhattan on Wednesday, June 10th. This event was actually pianist Paul Leschen’s idea.

This event is open to everyone, regardless of age (well, 21 and over), but will be focused specifically on the music that has defined the generation born between 1965 and 1980 (or starting with 1959 if you take into consideration Lisa Borders’ parameters for a cohort she’s labeled “Geriatric Gen X”).

At the beginning of the evening, some featured singers will perform songs released on or before 1997, and tell brief stories about why they chose those songs, and what they mean to them. After that, piano karaoke will be open to everyone.

Singers include Alexander Chee, Alexandra Auder, Emily Gould, Kera Bolonik, Blaise Allysen Kearsley, Mark Armstrong, and yours truly, all accompanied by Leschen.

Get tickets!

That’s all for today. Tomorrow I’ll be back with an essay/open-thread combo from Geneen Roth that is somewhat related to one of the topics above—liking, or making peace with, how we look as we age.

Thanks as always for reading, and for all your support. 🙏💝

-Sari