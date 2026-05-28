Readers,

I want to pause for a moment to acknowledge all the wonderful contributors to Oldster. I am so blessed, week in and week out, to get to work with a truly high caliber of writers who produce high-quality work. They contribute personal essays and essay/open-thread-forum combos. Or they respond thoughtfully to the Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, or the Sober Oldster Q&A. I couldn’t be more thankful.

Recently we’ve had gems by Hal Rubenstein, Yi Xue, Isaac Fitzgerald, Sally Susman, Erin Williams, Peter Moore, Judith Hannah Weiss, AskMrMickey, sallie reynolds, Darcey Steinke, Viney Kirpal—I could go on and on. Take a look back in the archive if you’ve missed some of these beauties.

While I’m acknowledging folks, let me also thank all of you for being here—for reading and commenting so thoughtfully. I love the Oldster community. Much gratitude to those who also support my work here with paid subscriptions.

Oldster runs on reader support. If you enjoy it and want to help me keep publishing and paying essayists and interviewers, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

I thought I was “too young” for closed captioning but, alas...

Last weekend Brian and I went to The Rosendale Theatre for a showing of a wonderful dark comedy, The Christophers. It stars Ian McKellen as an older, dying painter, and Michaela Coel as a young art restorer hired by his children to commit forgery, as in: complete their father’s famously unfinished series of paintings known as “The Christophers” behind his back, so that they can sell them at a bigger profit after he dies.

Just before the movie started we watched a bunch of ads, including one for Open Caption Wednesdays at the theatre. I thought to myself, “Some day, when we’re older, we’ll want to come to those.”

Well, some day came sooner than I knew. At several points during the movie, one of us turned to the other to ask, “What did he say?” or “What did she say?” Afterward we both confessed we wished the movie had been offered with closed captioning.

There were two issues: 1) It’s a British film, and the actors all have heavy accents. 2) Both leads frequently speak softly.

Okay, there’s also a third issue that I’m dancing around: 3) We are in our 60s, and juuuuust beginning to experience a bit of hearing loss. Brian recently had his ears checked, and the audiologist said that on one side he was starting to show a touch of loss. No need yet for hearing aids, but I imagine those aren’t too far down the road. (I mean, I have friends 10 or more years younger who wear them.)

This should come as no surprise, given that Brian played in bands at loud venues for many years, and worked in the recording industry. Actually, it’s more of a surprise that at 64 he’s only exhibiting a tiny bit of hearing loss.

We’ve already begun using closed captioning on the cozy British murder mysteries and other British shows we’ve been enjoying on PBS/Masterpiece. It started with Grantchester (get ready for season 11, dropping June 14th, Grantchester-heads!), and continued with Magpie Murders, Moonflower Murders, and now All Creatures Great and Small.

Come to think of it, maybe we first used them for A Place to Call Home, an Australian show we loved so much, we watched all six seasons twice.

We appreciate the way the captions help us interpret unfamiliar dialects, and make it easier for us to understand going on onscreen. We also get a kick out of the captions describing sound effects—for instance “🎶” when there’s music, and “birds chirping,” when, well, birds are chirping in the background. That one comes up a lot. Sometimes, even when we’re not watching television, out of nowhere, one of us will deadpan to the other, in a British accent, “buhds chuhping.”

As of yet we haven’t turned on closed captioning for shows featuring actors with American accents. But I’ll admit that every once in a while that setting is left on from a British show we watched the night before, and you know what? I kind of like it.

So, once again my internalized ageism (we all have it) has misinformed me, leading me to believe that something actually useful to me is just “for old people.” (And also, that I’m not a member, broadly, of that population.)

No, captioning a great accessibility accommodation for those who prefer it, or need it—many of whom will naturally be older, as I am getting, but others of whom will need it because they are deaf or hard of hearing, at any age. There’s no shame in choosing it.

Do you used closed captioning when you watch movies and TV? How old are you? How old were you when you started doing that? Do you use hearing aids or other assistive technology, like cochlear implants? How old were you when you got those?

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Oldster’s Gen X Night at Sid Gold’s Request Room is Sold Out! But there’s now a waiting list you can join…

We’ve sold out this event! (Which is, by the way, open to everyone over 21, but focused specifically on the music that has defined Generation X.) But I’ve just added a waiting list that you can add your name to, in case ticket-holders need to bow out down the line.

It’s going to be so great! At the beginning of the evening, some featured singers will perform songs released on or before 1997, and tell brief stories about why they chose those songs, and what they mean to them. After that, piano karaoke will be open to everyone.

Singers include Alexander Chee, Alexandra Auder, Emily Gould, Kera Bolonik, Blaise Allysen Kearsley, Mark Armstrong, and yours truly, all accompanied by Paul Leschen.

Join the Wait List

That’s all for today. Thanks as always for reading, and for all your support. 🙏💝

-Sari