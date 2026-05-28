Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Sari Botton's avatar
Sari Botton
8hEdited

Oops. I meant IAN MCKELLEN, not Ian McEwan. Updated with this fix...

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Helene Thorup Hayes's avatar
Helene Thorup Hayes
8hEdited

Thou protesteth too much! Subtitles are for everyone who wants to hear what’s being said regardless of accents and certainly by those hip actors who talk too fast😀

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