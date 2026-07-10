Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
4h

Oh how sad. I saw her at a film screening fairly recently and was aware what age had done to her appearance. Still, her warmth showed through in a way similar to Robyn Byrd’s. The essence remains.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Jennifer Covell's avatar
Jennifer Covell
4h

My aunt roomed with Louise Lasser (post-Mary Hartman, probably late 70s). They were best friends for about five minutes. She came to sit shiva with us when my grandmother died and had us in stitches with her stories (how I learned that laughing is the best medicine for dealing with death). I was sad to hear she died. And on another note, definitely read Whistler.

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