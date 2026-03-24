Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Sari Botton's avatar
Sari Botton
1h

Fixed the error in the first listing. 🤦🏻‍♀️

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Mary P.'s avatar
Mary P.
2h

An occasional Oldster Bookshelf will be a wonderful surprise gift whenever it may happen, Sari. Congratulations to all of the writers of the books highlighted. My reading list grows again. Thanks so much , Sari, you are appreciated.

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