Here, poet and former academic Michael Blumenthal responds. - Sari Botton

Michael Blumenthal at 74.

Michael Blumenthal is the former Director of Creative Writing at Harvard and retired Professor of Law at West Virginia University. His tenth collection of poetry, Correcting the World: Poems Selected & New, 1980-2024 , will be published in January and his non-fiction book, "Because They Needed Me": Rita Miljo and the Orphaned Baboons of South Africa , was published in 2016. He is also author of the memoir All My Mothers and Fathers , the short story collection The Greatest Jewish-American Lover in Hungarian History , and the Ribelow Prize-winning novel Weinstock Among the Dying .

How old are you?

74

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

Yes, 38. I have felt like 38 ever since I turned 38. It is only my recent history of horrible back surgeries that has made me feel my age. I think that, for a male, 38 tends to be about as good as it gets. It sure was for me.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I always felt very young for my age. Now that I am a limping 74-year-old, I am just trying to keep up with my peers and not feel jealous about the ones who can still walk without pain. Inside, I still feel like 38, outside like 74.

Michael Blumenthal at 12.

What do you like about being your age?

My life is no longer dominated by my ravenous sexual appetites and hunger for women. I am calmer, slower, more patient. I am no longer plagued, or motivated, by terribly much by way of ambition. I have a sense of being able to sit back and watch the world and its events go by.

What is difficult about being your age?

The end of my sexual appetites and desires. The end of tennis and skiing. The end of looking young and sexy. The end of waking up, and walking, without pain. The sense of getting closer to the end of life. The end of being seen (except, perhaps, by those my own age) as an attractive and desirable male. The end of being viewed as terribly “relevant” by the younger world that is now in charge of things.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I wasn’t told that, beginning at 60, you could be forced to have seven surgeries on your back and hips and would turn 75 with a cane, hearing aid, and constant back pain. I always assumed I would be a healthy 75-year-old, playing singles tennis twice a week and going skiing with my son in the winter. Boy, was I ever wrong about that! Life has its own plans for us, often not the ones we made.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Much more sympathy and empathy for the old and infirm. An even greater sense of irony about the world and its foibles.

Much less pleasure from sports and the outdoors. Much less by way of vitality and hunger for everything I could reach.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

Indeed it has. No young woman in her right mind any longer looks at me with desire or much interest, albeit occasionally with a sympathetic smile. My inner sense of myself is still at 38, but the rest of the world seems to see me as 74.

Michael Blumenthal at 40.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

The publication of my Selected Poems this coming January. Perhaps, with luck, but not likely, a grandchild produced by my dear son. I wouldn’t mind having another orgasm or two before I turn 80. I’d still like to see a grizzly in Glazier National Park or, even better, a mountain gorilla in Rwanda.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

Thirty-eight. I was successful, handsome, mildly famous, in excellent shape, even starting to have a bit of wisdom about life. Would happily go back to that age if I could. Though, of course, like most people, I wouldn’t mind being that age with the wisdom I have now.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

I.F. Stone, Mick Jaggar, Bruce Springsteen, Jimmy Carter, my friend the Jungian analyst James Hollis—they are all intensely alive in old age, some of them still rocking and rolling, others (I.F. Stone) learned Latin and ancient Greek at 80. And I have to admit that Henry Kissinger, not one of my real heroes, isn’t doing too bad at 100.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I no longer carry a condom in my wallet (just kidding). I’m still vain as hell, still determined to be as attractive as the gods will let me be. Most important thing I’ve done is no longer to wear shoes with laces, since I can’t bend down to tie them.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I refuse simply to hang out with other 75-year-olds. I refuse to be overly “dignified.”

I’m perfectly willing to be old (as if I had a choice!), but I am utterly unwilling to play dead.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I’ve never cared less about my birthday, and I couldn’t care less now. As far as I’m concerned, it’s just one of 365 days in the year. If I make it to 90, I suppose I’ll ask my wife to bake me a cake.

“It’s Fantastic” a poem from the collection Don’t Die by Michael Blumenthal

It’s fantastic to be young and naked

and fucking on a flat stone in the Saint

Lawrence Seaway beneath the late summer sun.

It’s fantastic, to feel immortal, that there

are no dark clouds hovering, fantastic

to feel your flesh and that of your beloved

will always be firm and supple and eager

for pleasure. It’s fantastic to wake each day,

flush with desire and hormones and appetites

reaching in every direction, fantastic to live

in a world without limits, where abstinence

is sinful and the vast termite mound of possibilities

rises each day like the grapes of Tantalus,

hands reaching for them in every direction.

And it’s fantastic to be one of those chosen

for the confluence of sperm and egg, fantastic

to have defied all the odds and been uttered out

into the ambiguous universe. It’s fantastic

to be able to move your fingers over the keys

and make words, it’s fantastic that some of

those words will have meaning, fantastic

that the very same words may make someone

laugh or weep in far-off Burkina Faso.

And it’s fantastic, too, that I am no closer

to perfection now than I have ever been,

no closer to sainthood, fantastic that hypocrisy

is alive and well within me, and that I will

never be the angel others want me to be,

that this is as far as I have come,

and as far as I am capable of going.

And it’s horrible that we are all dying

and will do so in time, with or without

our loved ones there beside us. It’s horrible

that Calvino was right, and the ultimate meaning

to which all stories (and poems) aspire

has two faces: the continuity of life, and the

inevitability of death. It’s perfectly horrible,

yes, that, in a few years, I will no longer be here

looking out my window at my Hungarian backyard,

I will no longer be able to watch the nuthatches

wedge their seeds into the crevices of the trees,

no longer spend summer mornings swimming

in Lake Balaton, no longer be able to look back

upon my many follies, for my follies will be over.

But it’s also fantastic to be old, and no longer

so interested in fucking, fantastic

to arrive at the dead-end street of desire

and find that love begins there, fantastic

to be sitting on this raft in the middle

of Lake Balaton on a brilliant June morning

and to feel this fly on my arm, yes, it’s fantastic

to navigate between the shit of the gulls

and the shit of the terns to find a clean place to sit,

fantastic to be free of lust and see the world again

as you saw it emerging from the womb, and

not need to cry out for your mother or

anyone else’s, and cling to her dress, sobbing,

when she drops you off at school.

Yes, it’s fantastic to be free of all that,

free to love only the air and the nothingness ahead,

free simply to take in the stupefying beauty

of this world, the many brilliant organisms

and their incredible little mating dances

and to know that you have done

what you have done and that you will get done

what remains to be done, and that now

it is the turn of others to have their hearts broken

and frolic in the sun and hallucinate upon a bush

and picnic naked on Wellesley Island

watching the Asian fisherman troll for Northern Pike.

And it’s fantastic not to be dead yet, though

at times you’ve wished you were, it’s fantastic

to know that once upon a time it was you

fucking on that stone, and that now it’s the turn

of others, it’s all fantastic, friends, once

the pain subsides, the entire show from start

to finish, it’s fantastic to be, to have been,

to become, and still to hope there will yet be

some strange miracle by which we may all,

somehow be healed, and that, someday,

in some form, we may yet come again.