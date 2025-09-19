I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a Link Roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.

While I have you…The advertiser- and venture-capital-funded approaches to media have failed and contributed to the demise of most legacy publications and outlets. They got all of us accustomed to never paying for content we consume, while deep-pocketed corporations and investors bought the power to determine what was presented to us. It turned out that wasn’t sustainable. Fortunately, the reader-supported approach is working. Support with your dollars the publications you’d like to see survive. - Sari Botton

“Oldster is excellent reading for anyone interested in the business of getting older and just being human.”

- Martha Bayne Nothing Compares to You: What Sinéad O'Connor Means to Us, author of the Range of Motion Oldster contributor.

Get 10% off forever

RIP Robert Redford, who died this week at 89. - Tricia Escobedo at CNN.

J.P. Evans/Wikimedia Commons

jadore.parisian.chic A post shared by @jadore.parisian.chic

Jeff Bridges Finds Gratitude and Love After Lymphoma - Future of Personal Health.

thejeffbridges A post shared by @thejeffbridges

I’ve got to see Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

femalequotient A post shared by @femalequotient

salonofficial A post shared by @salonofficial

How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? What’s good?

Leave a comment

Okay, that should be enough Oldster-adjacent content to keep us all from completely losing our minds occupied through the weekend. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.

Thanks as always for reading, for commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I absolutely couldn’t keep doing everything I do here without you. 🙏 💝 -Sari