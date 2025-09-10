Readers,

I’m excited to share with you the details of the very first Oldster Magazine in-person event, something I’ve been cooking up for a while, and which will hopefully be the first of many such evenings.

This one will be in Kingston, N.Y., where I live. But I’m working on planning one for NYC for the fall or winter. And a few people have asked for one in L.A., so I’m looking into making one there, too, maybe in the spring.

So, yes, it’s a variety show. I grew up loving variety shows on TV, like The Flip Wilson Show, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour—followed by Cher after they split up—among others. In front of our living room set, I would pretend I was a guest, and sing and dance around until I wore myself out. I also took part in variety shows with The Long Beach Children’s Theatrical Workshop, and those are some of my best memories.

At 14, performing " Blind Date " from Funny Lady in a Long Beach Children's Theatrical Workshop variety show.

So, now I’m going to host one of those…and sing and dance around a little. And tell some stories. Yes, I am! I’m a little embarrassed that I want to do that (for some reason I’m embarrassed by every single one of my desires), but this persistent theater kid—an absolute ham—will not let me give up the dream:

Me at 10.

She has been jumping up and down inside my brain all year, asking, “Can we put on an Oldster show??? Please??? Can we sing and dance and tell stories? Can we?? Please, please, pleeeeeeaaaase?!?!?” So, on the night before my 60th birthday, I’ll be answering the dreams of my inner 10-year-old. (How’s that for intergenerational?)

It’s called “What I Did for Love” because it will be in the midst of Libra season, and I am the Libra-est Libra to ever Libra. (And because I work out to the original cast soundtrack to A Chorus Line more often than I’d like to admit. I know—weird.)

But also because, as our friend Burt Bacharach wrote—and as corny as it sounds— “What the world needs now, is love sweet love…” Seriously, this world is on fire, and who the hell knows what awful shit is going to happen next. So why not spend an evening focused on love and all the crazy shit we’ve done to make it work? And helping me celebrate turning 60? And hearing stories and songs—and participants’ answers to some of the questions from The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire? I can’t think of a good enough reason not to, so I’m going for it, guys.

When: Weds, October 1st. Doors at 6:30, show at 7pm, followed by piano karaoke with Paul Leschen and Epiphan Penn. (Paul will also be accompanying me on the two songs I’m going to sing.)

Where: Unicorn Bar in Kingston, NY. (The event is also a fundraiser for Unicorn, one of the best additions to Kingston in recent years! I want to keep this place around, so half the proceeds from the evening will go there.)

Get Tickets!

Who: This amazing lineup of storytellers and musicians!:

In true Oldster fashion, I’ve got contributors from a range of age groups—from their 30s to their 70s:

Okay. Between now and 10/1, I’m going to work on my songs and my stories (and getting over my embarrassment). You work on finding a way to join us, okay? There might even be birthday cake…🎂 With thanks to the Ruth Ann Harnisch Foundation for help making this happen.

Get Tickets!

See you there (or at the next one)…

-Sari