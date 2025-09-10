Hey, Kids, Let's Put on a Show...
It's the first in-person Oldster event! (Hopefully of many!) The night before I turn 60!
Readers,
I’m excited to share with you the details of the very first Oldster Magazine in-person event, something I’ve been cooking up for a while, and which will hopefully be the first of many such evenings.
This one will be in Kingston, N.Y., where I live. But I’m working on planning one for NYC for the fall or winter. And a few people have asked for one in L.A., so I’m looking into making one there, too, maybe in the spring.
It’s called: The Oldster Magazine Variety Hour Presents: What I Did for Love—an evening of story and song.
So, yes, it’s a variety show. I grew up loving variety shows on TV, like The Flip Wilson Show, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour—followed by Cher after they split up—among others. In front of our living room set, I would pretend I was a guest, and sing and dance around until I wore myself out. I also took part in variety shows with The Long Beach Children’s Theatrical Workshop, and those are some of my best memories.
So, now I’m going to host one of those…and sing and dance around a little. And tell some stories. Yes, I am! I’m a little embarrassed that I want to do that (for some reason I’m embarrassed by every single one of my desires), but this persistent theater kid—an absolute ham—will not let me give up the dream:
She has been jumping up and down inside my brain all year, asking, “Can we put on an Oldster show??? Please??? Can we sing and dance and tell stories? Can we?? Please, please, pleeeeeeaaaase?!?!?” So, on the night before my 60th birthday, I’ll be answering the dreams of my inner 10-year-old. (How’s that for intergenerational?)
It’s called “What I Did for Love” because it will be in the midst of Libra season, and I am the Libra-est Libra to ever Libra. (And because I work out to the original cast soundtrack to A Chorus Line more often than I’d like to admit. I know—weird.)
But also because, as our friend Burt Bacharach wrote—and as corny as it sounds— “What the world needs now, is love sweet love…” Seriously, this world is on fire, and who the hell knows what awful shit is going to happen next. So why not spend an evening focused on love and all the crazy shit we’ve done to make it work? And helping me celebrate turning 60? And hearing stories and songs—and participants’ answers to some of the questions from The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire? I can’t think of a good enough reason not to, so I’m going for it, guys.
What: The Oldster Magazine Variety Hour Presents: What I Did for Love—an evening of story and song.
When: Weds, October 1st. Doors at 6:30, show at 7pm, followed by piano karaoke with Paul Leschen and Epiphan Penn. (Paul will also be accompanying me on the two songs I’m going to sing.)
Where: Unicorn Bar in Kingston, NY. (The event is also a fundraiser for Unicorn, one of the best additions to Kingston in recent years! I want to keep this place around, so half the proceeds from the evening will go there.)
Who: This amazing lineup of storytellers and musicians!:
In true Oldster fashion, I’ve got contributors from a range of age groups—from their 30s to their 70s:
- : Amy Rigby has established herself as one of America’s enduring underground/cult/indie artists, combining the insight and humor of country and folk songwriting with classic rock craftsmanship and punk DIY spirit. She started bands Last Roundup and the Shams in NYC’s East Village before launching a solo career with 1996 classic album Diary Of A Mod Housewife. Her most recent album Hang In There With Me (2024) was called “…an absolute masterpiece” in Louder Than War. Rigby's first memoir, GIRL TO CITY was published in 2019. The follow-up, GIRL TO COUNTRY, comes out September 2025. She and husband and sometime duet partner Wreckless Eric recently relocated from New York’s Hudson Valley to Norfolk England.
- : Joan Juliet Buck’s story The Ghost of the Rue Jacob is one of The Moth’s perennial hits. A journalist, critic, and performer, she was once the editor in chief of Paris Vogue, a story told in her memoir, The Price of Illusion. Her personal Substack is “Every Day Until I Die.” She reviews movies and TV on her other Substack, Joan of Art. She lives in Saugerties with her husband. (I wrote about Joan and her book for Chronogram.)
- : Chris Wells is an Obie Award-winning performer, writer, teacher, and community leader. As founder of The Secret City, a secular church of art, he has hosted hundreds of dynamic art celebrations in NYC, LA, the Hudson Valley and beyond. Big & Salty, Wells’ storytelling podcast, is produced by Radio Free Rhinecliff and available wherever podcasts are found. Wells teaches online writing groups, and in-person workshops. He lives in Woodstock, NY with his husband, the painter Robert Lucy. He just finished his first novel. (You might recognize Chris from his Oldster essays, like “Catching the Cat.” And as one of my personal shoppers in my recent post about “dressing my age.”)
- : Carolita Johnson has been contributing cartoons to The New Yorker since 2003, and, since 2011, personal essays to Oldster Magazine, Longreads, and Goodbye to All That, among others. She is an alumnus and organizer of the spoken word event at the Kingston’s annual O+ Festival of the Arts. She moved downstate to spend the last five years as her elderly mother's primary caregiver and is finally back in Kingston, to work at the Old Dutch Church, the jewel of Kingston. Her pronouns are: She/her/ma'am, and she's very multiracial.
Paul Leschen: Paul Leschen is a composer and pianist who has collaborated with countless New York area artists including Scissor Sisters, Murray Hill, Julie Atlas Muz, Hedda Lettuce, and Amber Martin. His full-length musical, Bedbugs!!!, received rave reviews in The New York Times and had a successful run Off-Broadway in 2015. You can find him on Thursday nights at Sid Gold’s Request Room in NYC, and at his home in Eddyville with his husband and a huge spice rack.
- : Brian Macaluso is a musician, audio engineer, and I.T. professional in New York’s mid-Hudson Valley. (He also happens to be my husband.)
Francesca Hoffman: Francesca Hoffman is a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and event producer based in Kingston, NY. A classically trained flutist and self-taught guitarist, ukulele player and percussionist, she is a co-founder of the Hudson Valley Brassroots Festival, a member of both Eva Salina's Driftwood choir, and the founder of local brass outfit Unicorn Brass Band. In addition to her musical endeavors, she is the owner of Unicorn Bar, a queer-forward performance venue & bar in the former Beverly Lounge space in Midtown Kingston, NY.
- . That would be me. For those who don’t yet know me: Sari Botton's memoir in essays, And You May Find Yourself...Confessions of a Late-Blooming Gen-X Weirdo, was chosen by Poets & Writers magazine for the 2022 edition of its annual "5 Over 50" feature. An essay from it received notable mention in The Best American Essays 2023, edited by Vivian Gornick. For five years, she was the Essays Editor at Longreads. She edited the bestselling anthologies Goodbye to All That: Writers on Loving and Leaving NewYork and Never Can Say Goodbye: Writers on Their Unshakable Love for New York. On she publishes Oldster Magazine, Memoir Land, and Adventures in Journalism.
Okay. Between now and 10/1, I’m going to work on my songs and my stories (and getting over my embarrassment). You work on finding a way to join us, okay? There might even be birthday cake…🎂 With thanks to the Ruth Ann Harnisch Foundation for help making this happen.
See you there (or at the next one)…
-Sari
Sari, you were such a beautiful and expressive child as seen in your delightful photos. Look at you now! Your beautiful inner child continues to shine as you turn 60. I can see that you were full of life and theatrical adventures in those early photos. You continue to be full of life with added adventures and wisdom. I will try with all my might to attend this spectacular 60th celebration to honor YOU! ❤️🎶❤️
I am SO BUMMED OUT that I don't live in Kingston. And that I moved from NYC decades ago. If you ever fancy coming to DC, I'd be happy to help you produce a live event here. Now that Trump has taken over The Kennedy Center and Smithsonian, we need some culture here!!!!