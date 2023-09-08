writes about keeping her adoption secret for 60 years.

“ Boerum Hill was thought up in my lifetime, by people I knew. ” - Can you remember Brooklyn before it was gentrified? In The New Yorker, Jonathan Lethem recalls growing up in the New York City borough before it changed, and reports on how the real estate industry remade it.

“ …at ninety-one, she’s completed fifty-six films, and is working on her next two. ” - at The Walrus, Zoe Heaps Tennant profiles nonagenarian filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin.

How about a poem?

Weathering, by Alastair Reid (h/t Jeff Gordinier)

I am old enough now for a tree

once planted, knee high, to have grown to be

twenty times me,

and to have seen babies marry, and heroes grow deaf —

but that's enough meaning-of-life.

It's living through time we ought to be connoisseurs of.

From wearing a face all this time, I am made aware

of the maps faces are, of the inside wear and tear.

I take to faces that have come far.

In my father's carved face, the bright eye

he sometimes would look out of, seeing a long way

through all the tree-rings of his history.

I am awed by how things weather: an oak mantel

in the house in Spain, fingered to a sheen,

the marks of hands leaned into the lintel,

the tokens in the drawer I sometimes touch —

a crystal lived-in on a trip, the watch

my father's wrist wore to a thin gold sandwich.

It is an equilibrium

which breasts the cresting seasons but still stays calm

and keeps warm. It deserves a good name.

Weathering. Patina, gloss, and whorl.

The trunk of the almond tree, gnarled but still fruitful.

Weathering is what I would like to do well.