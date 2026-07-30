Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Francine Fleishman's avatar
Francine Fleishman
2h

Thanks to all of you for the Happy Birthday wishes! It's so nice to "meet" all of my daughter's lovely readers!

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Terri Gilstad's avatar
Terri Gilstad
13h

I went from an able-bodied pregnant woman of 37 to a right half paralyzed person due to a massive stroke almost 34 years ago. I was supported while I tried to walk. Then I went through the wheelchair, hemi-walker, cane, and then the walking with obvious gait problems. I was supposed to use my cane when I was in my 60s, but my embarrassment made that almost too much to handle. After experiencing recrudescence at 70, I have to use one of my three canes every time I’m outside walking. The reaction of others, both old and young, still creates embarrassment in me. I go around saying positive things to people who have any disability.

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