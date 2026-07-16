Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Sari Botton
12h

Here's the correct link for the Alexis Mera Damen's interview with me: https://www.meramagazine.com/p/sari-botton-writer-author

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karenhinoki
13h

Yes! I’ve had to do lots of unlearning. This Chair Rocks was a good start for me. I changed so much else in my life just as I was entering my seventies— A year into th pandemic I retired from almost 50 years as a child and adult psychiatrist, my father died at 99, we moved to Amherst from the Boston area, my husband (my first marriage at 62 who has post-polio) became more disabled, and we got our first dog as adults. Oh and I turned serious attention to my poetry. Oh and aging seems to involve reworking all my childhood trauma. AND I’m happier than I’ve ever been interspersed with a lot of crying. SARI THANK YOU FOR OLDSTER!!

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