Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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laurel stavis's avatar
laurel stavis
4h

I was 26 and a student at the New England Conservatory of Muaic. Our vocal quartet had been hired by the National Park Service to sing early American music at Boston's Prudential Center Plaza. I'd never seen so many people in one place before. It was magical.

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Gloria's avatar
Gloria
4h

In 1976, I had just turned 5 years old. Where I grew up in California, every year there was a big fireworks show at the beach. 1976 was the biggest one yet! My father, being a military veteran and super patriotic, was so excited to take all of us kids, but my mom was NOT going to let me and my little sister (aged 3) go. We whined and cried, but she said it was way too cold (foggy Northern California). So me and sissy sadly went to bed while our dad and brothers got ready to go. Suddenly there was a knock at the bedroom window and our Daddy beckoning us to open up. He whispered, "grab your coats!!". We did, and he lifted us out of the window, then hid us under blankets in the back of the station wagon. The fireworks were magical!! Me and my little sister, in our nightgowns and coats, all snuggled in the back of the car under blankets. Afterwards, he sneakily deposited back in our room with a dire warning, "DON'T tell your mom about this!!!". (We knew better ). I'm not sure if she ever found out, but I kept that secret from my mom forever! I have to ask my sister if she remembers that day.

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