Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzan Bond's avatar
Suzan Bond
15hEdited

At 44 I met a man I’ve been talking/flirting with for over a year on Twitter. The attraction was instantaneous but…he was 29. A 15 year age difference especially at those life points seemed insurmountable.

I thought he’d want babies (I did not and could not). I thought he’d want a woman his age. I figured it would be a fling. Five months later we were still dating. When I said, “I guess we’re in a relationship”, he casually replied with a smile, “We have been for five months.”

13 years later we’re still together, married for 7. I do worry about being a burden to him as I age. Still, it’s the happiest relationship I’ve ever been in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Sari Botton and others
Joyce Wadler's avatar
Joyce Wadler
15h

Wonderful piece. It's not just the ageist bias we encounter; it's also the ageist bias we bring to the party. And the Sam Sheppard story and the girl on the bus is a reminder: Be careful what you say in public. A writer may be sitting next to you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Sari Botton and others
207 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sari Botton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture